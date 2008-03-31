Human Subcultures

Subcultures are a variety of cultures and sub-groups that become part of society. Learn more about sub-cultures like Geisha, the Amish, Freegans or the Mafia.

Reading the Rails: What Was the Hobo Code?
Reading the Rails: What Was the Hobo Code?

Hoboes were a widely displaced brotherhood who illegally hopped trains and journeyed across the country, taking odd jobs wherever they could find them. The hobo code helped them survive.

By Carrie Tatro

Afrofuturism: Where Technology, Culture and the Black Experience Meet
Afrofuturism: Where Technology, Culture and the Black Experience Meet

Afrofuturism isn't just about placing a Black person in a futuristic landscape. It takes into account the challenges Black people face and allows them to imagine futures of their own making.

By Yves Jeffcoat

Who Is Karen and Why Is She So Mad?
Who Is Karen and Why Is She So Mad?

The name Karen has somehow become the universal term for the angry, white woman. But when and how did that happen?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

What's the Difference Between a Samurai and a Ninja?
What's the Difference Between a Samurai and a Ninja?

Movies often pit dark-robed, masked ninja assassins against elite samurai warriors. But just how accurate is our modern outlook on these two Japanese fighters?

By Mark Mancini

The Bizarre, Brazen Life of Cultist Aleister Crowley
The Bizarre, Brazen Life of Cultist Aleister Crowley

The late Aleister Crowley liked being known as the "wickedest man in the world." But today he's most remembered as a brash cultist who was the father of a strange religion.

By John Donovan

How Punk Works
How Punk Works

There's a fascinating story behind how punk, both the music and the cultural movement, spanned the globe, becoming way more than just a sound and a mohawk.

By Chris Opfer

A Pirate Quiz for Ye Trivia-Lubbers!
A Pirate Quiz for Ye Trivia-Lubbers!

Everyone loves a good pirate yarn, but some well-worn stories about them don't align with genuine history. Today, we be quizzin' ye about real pirates, buccaneer fiction and the scurviest of all holidays. Yarr!

By Mark Mancini

Gibtown: Where Circus Folk Went to Retire
Gibtown: Where Circus Folk Went to Retire

Lobster Boy, Monkey Girl, Emmitt the Alligator-Skinned Man – they all called Gibtown home.

By Stell Simonton

Jim Roberts and the Cult of the Garbage Eaters
Jim Roberts and the Cult of the Garbage Eaters

Who is Jim Roberts and the people who fervently follow his doomsday prophecies?

By Diana Brown

On One Pacific Island, a U.S. Soldier and Prince Philip Are Gods
On One Pacific Island, a U.S. Soldier and Prince Philip Are Gods

They're worshipped by 'cargo cults' on the Pacific Island of Tanna. What can their ideals tell us about our own political and social beliefs?

By John Donovan

The 'Man of the Hole,' Last of His Tribe in the Amazon, Has Died
The 'Man of the Hole,' Last of His Tribe in the Amazon, Has Died

Until he was found dead on Aug. 23, 2022, a solitary man with a mysterious, but certainly horrific, past went about his business, alone in the Amazonian jungle.

By Jesslyn Shields

Is Technology Driving a New Era of Cults?
Is Technology Driving a New Era of Cults?

Bentinho Massaro, aka the Tech Bro Guru, has more than 300,000 followers. But is he preaching the truth or are his believers just being duped?

By Diana Brown

What Is Black Twitter?
What Is Black Twitter?

How has this Twitter subculture brought about social change?

By Khiry Clements

How the Sovereign Citizen Movement Works
How the Sovereign Citizen Movement Works

From claims of secret bank accounts created by the government to exemptions from federal law, sovereign citizen beliefs seem outlandish. But is there any truth to them?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

State Laws Still Allow Child Marriage in America
State Laws Still Allow Child Marriage in America

Children as young as 10 are being married (or forced into marriage) in the United States. And it's perfectly legal.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Research Center Seeks to Separate Ninja Fact From Fiction
Research Center Seeks to Separate Ninja Fact From Fiction

The myth of the ninja has intrigued the world for centuries. A new Japanese research center is out to solve it.

By Dave Roos

Heavy Metal Berserkers Install Beer Pipeline to Supply Music Festival
Heavy Metal Berserkers Install Beer Pipeline to Supply Music Festival

How do you keep 75,000 metalheads sufficiently beered? A pipeline, naturally.

By Jesslyn Shields

There's More to Cannibalism Than Just People Eating People
There's More to Cannibalism Than Just People Eating People

Cannibalism? Anthropophagy, if you prefer? There's more nuance when it comes to consumption of human flesh than you might imagine.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Feral Children Work
How Feral Children Work

The life of a feral child isn't all swashbuckling Tarzan-and-Jane, but for some children, it's a better alternative than the lives they left behind.

By Oisin Curran

Exploring the World of Mail-order Marriages
Exploring the World of Mail-order Marriages

While the headlines usually focus on tales of abuse and scams, the reality is more humdrum — and heartbreaking.

By John Donovan

Geekdom Is on the Rise
Geekdom Is on the Rise

FanBolt founder Emma Loggins and Farrago Comics co-founder Martin Fleischmann talk about what it means to be a geek.

By Jonathan Strickland

Still Riding the Rails: Life as a Modern Hobo
Still Riding the Rails: Life as a Modern Hobo

Maybe you thought hobos disappeared along with the Great Depression. But some folks are still living the life — albeit only part-time and without a bundle on a stick.

By Dave Roos

Is Negativity Fashionable in Fandom?
Is Negativity Fashionable in Fandom?

You’ve likely heard plenty of “Star Wars” fans say they hate the prequels, but those films were huge box office successes. It it simply vogue to hate the thing you love?

By Maria Trimarchi

How Deprogramming Works
How Deprogramming Works

Did the controversial practice of cult deprogramming do more harm than good? Find out.

By Oisin Curran

How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015
How Star Wars Works: Star Wars Celebration 2015

Star Wars Celebration is a fan convention unlike any other, because it's all Star Wars, all the time. Grab your lightsaber and come along for the ride as we look at the HowStuffWorks team's time in Anaheim, California for the 2015 show.