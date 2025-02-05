The Unification Church: Mass Marriages and a Moonie Messiah

" " One of the most controversial tenets of the Unification Church was the marriage blessing, which often involved hundreds of marriages. Picture Partners / Shutterstock

New religious movements generally garner equal parts attention and skepticism; this is especially true for new and alternative religions in America. The United States has a long list of cult leaders who experienced a meteoric rise to fame, followed quickly by an abrupt fall from grace.

The same goes for the founders of the Unification Church, whose ultra-fundamental Christian ideals, mass arranged marriage ceremonies and "second-coming messiah" rhetoric often made more enemies than followers.