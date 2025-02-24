10 Most Common Letters in English That Every Wordle Player Should Know

" " There aren't a ton of English words beginning with X, but A? Now we're talking. Esthermm / Getty Images

Ever wondered why certain letters in the English language seem to pop up everywhere? Why your word game strategy revolves around the mighty letter E — or why some letters, like Z, feel like they belong in a letter witness protection program?

Today, we're diving into the most common letters in English, word frequency and what makes these alphabetic VIPs so essential to communication.

These letters aren't just building blocks of English words; they're essential for crafting stories, sharing ideas and connecting with one another. Whether you're studying word frequency or simply curious about how the English language works, these letters remind us of the power hidden in the alphabet.