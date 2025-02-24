10 Most Common Letters in English That Every Wordle Player Should Know

By: Mack Hayden  |  Feb 24, 2025
There aren't a ton of English words beginning with X, but A? Now we're talking. Esthermm / Getty Images

Ever wondered why certain letters in the English language seem to pop up everywhere? Why your word game strategy revolves around the mighty letter E — or why some letters, like Z, feel like they belong in a letter witness protection program?

Today, we're diving into the most common letters in English, word frequency and what makes these alphabetic VIPs so essential to communication.

Advertisement

These letters aren't just building blocks of English words; they're essential for crafting stories, sharing ideas and connecting with one another. Whether you're studying word frequency or simply curious about how the English language works, these letters remind us of the power hidden in the alphabet.

Contents
  1. E Is Everywhere: The King of Letters
  2. T Takes the Silver Medal
  3. A Is Absolutely Essential
  4. O: The Optimistic Overachiever
  5. I Is a Big Deal for Its Size
  6. N: The Consonant That Keeps Things Moving
  7. S: The Super Social Letter
  8. R: The Workhorse Consonant
  9. H: Helping Other Letters Shine
  10. D: The Decent Standby
  11. How Do We Know Which Letters Are Most Common?
  12. Why Does Letter Frequency Matter?

1. E Is Everywhere: The King of Letters

Move over, other letters — the letter E reigns supreme! Research, including Helen Fouché Gaines' landmark text Elementary Cryptanalysis, shows that E is the most frequently used letter in English. You'll find it in dictionary words and nearly every text you send your friends.

Why is E so common? English is a vowel-heavy language, and E plays a major role in forming individual English words. Without it, words like "every," "excellent," and "effort" wouldn't exist. Roughly 11.6 percent of words include the letter E.

Advertisement

2. T Takes the Silver Medal

Coming in at No. 2 is T, a versatile consonant that often pairs with H to form the dynamic duo "th." This is one of the most common letter pairs in English and appears in words like "the," "this" and "that" (not to mention common phrases containing two words like "thank you").

Its high relative frequencies make T a key player in sentence structure and word-building.

Advertisement

T's presence is crucial not just in English but also in technical jargon, scientific texts and even playful examples in crosswords. If you're guessing letters in a game of Hangman, don't forget T. It's a statistically sound choice!

With that said, depending on which study of letter frequency you read, T may actually be in a close race with our next choice.

Advertisement

3. A Is Absolutely Essential

A is the backbone of words across categories, from simple articles like "a" to the first letter in alphabetical order. It's also a vowel superstar, anchoring words like "apple," "amazing" and "average."

In word frequency analysis, A often competes with other vowels like O and I for a spot in the top five. This prominence in both dictionary words and casual writing means A rarely takes a back seat.

Advertisement

4. O: The Optimistic Overachiever

Next up is O, a vowel that's equally at home in short words like "on" as it is in longer ones like "outstanding." According to analysis from sources like the Concise Oxford Dictionary, O typically ranks No. 4 or No. 5 in usage.

Its round, open shape makes it visually distinctive and crucial in English words. Whether in poetry, prose or content from the internet, O's appeal is universal.

Advertisement

5. I Is a Big Deal for Its Size

While it might seem like a humble letter, I punches above its weight. It's not only a pronoun but also a vowel found in a host of important dictionary words. Whether it's "individual," "immediately" or "internet," I is indispensable.

Advertisement

6. N: The Consonant That Keeps Things Moving

N is another heavy hitter, typically ranking among the most frequently used letters in English. Whether it's in common words like "and," "now" or "never," this consonant brings rhythm and flow to our writing.

Its ubiquity isn't limited to casual messages or literature. In technical and academic texts, N shows up throughout math classes in equations, diagrams and even university lecture notes, making it an all-around champion.

Advertisement

7. S: The Super Social Letter

The letter S is everywhere, and for good reason: It's the go-to for plurals, possessives and verbs. Adding an S to a word instantly changes its meaning, making it one of the most versatile tools in the English language.

S also pairs well with T to form one of the most common letter pairs: "st." Think of words like "stop," "story," "strategy," "best," "clearest" and any other superlative. S is all about connection and adaptability, and we love it for that.

Advertisement

8. R: The Workhorse Consonant

If English were a machine, R would be one of its most reliable parts. Its high frequency via words like "rarely," "relative," and "rough" makes it essential in both spoken and written forms of communication.

From word frequency tables to Scrabble boards, R is a consonant that consistently ranks near the top. Its contributions to forming dictionary words and phrases can't be overstated. There's a reason the final puzzle on "Wheel of Fortune" gives contestants the letters R, S, T, L, N and E as free hints.

Advertisement

9. H: Helping Other Letters Shine

H might not always stand out on its own, but as part of the "th" combination, it's a powerhouse. This pair dominates in English words like "the," "this," and "other."

H is also a frequent visitor in dictionary entries and even in creative writing, where it adds depth to storytelling. Other languages might not use H as much as English does, but here, it's an MVP.

Advertisement

10. D: The Decent Standby

D might not be the flashiest letter but it's consistently useful. Whether it's appearing in common words like "and," "did" or "done," or adding weight to technical texts, D gets the job done.

Its high relative frequencies in multiple contexts make it a reliable letter. Plus, its role in forming past tense verbs (think "played" or "derived") ensures it stays relevant.

How Do We Know Which Letters Are Most Common?

Determining the most common letters in English isn't just about guesswork. By counting the frequency of letters in actual text, researches have created detailed tables that show how often each letter appears.

Some researchers even analyze specific settings like novels, news articles or scientific papers to see if letter frequencies change based on context. For example, fiction might use more "descriptive" letters like A or O, while academic writing might rely on T and N. Analyzing dictionaries is another common approach.

Interestingly, the rankings for most common letters can vary by language. In Spanish, for instance, vowels like A and E still dominate, but consonants like L and R play bigger roles. This highlights how the structure and usage of language influence letter frequencies.

Why Does Letter Frequency Matter?

Understanding letter frequencies isn't just trivia; it's practical. From designing keyboards and encryption systems to creating efficient fonts, knowing which letters are most common helps us enhance our tools and technologies.

For word game enthusiasts, this knowledge is pure gold. Spotting frequent letters can give you a strategic edge in Wordle, Scrabble, Hangman or even cracking a tough crossword clue.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...