Etiquette & Languages

Januarius, Februarius, Mars, Aprilis? How Each Month Got Its Name
Ever wondered why the first month of the year is called January? Or why September comes from the Latin word for seven when it's the ninth month? Here's how each month got its name.

By Carrie Tatro

New Oxford Dictionary Will Document African American English Lexicon
Henry Louis Gates Jr. will serve as editor-in-chief of the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English, which is slated to be published in spring 2025.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How Are Words Removed From a Dictionary?
In recent years, the word "demisexual" was added to dictionaries, while "aerodrome" was dropped. But just who is making these lexicographical decisions?

By Laurie L. Dove

Has COVID-19 Killed the Handshake?
Dr. Anthony Fauci has famously said he hopes the handshake never comes back. If it doesn't, is the elbow bump the most logical greeting to replace it? If it's not, what is?

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Prim, Proper and Preposterous: The Victorian Etiquette Quiz
Victorian etiquette wasn't just about sending a thank you note or holding a door open. There were a jillion rules of propriety to observe. How many of these do you know?

By Alia Hoyt

How to Address a Letter
In this age of electronic communication, the art of letter writing has all but been lost, but the knowledge necessary to address an envelope is something we all should certainly possess.

By Francisco Guzman

Just Put Your Lips Together and Blow: How Whistled Languages Work
Millions of people around the world still speak whistled languages, but they're becoming less common in a world of electronic communication and text messages.

By Jesslyn Shields

At-whay Is-way Ig-pay Atin-lay?(What Is Pig Latin)?
At-thay epends-day on-way at-whay ou-yay ean-may y-bay eal-ray.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

The Germans Have a Word for the Slow Days of Late Summer: Sommerloch
You know that time in summer when everything slows down and not much is going on? The German word sommerloch neatly sums it up. But where did it come from?

By Dave Roos

How to Talk to Your Friends About Race and Remain Friends
Why do conversations about race get so awkward? And what are some ways to keep them friendly and productive?

By Alia Hoyt

5 Things to Know About Native American Languages Spoken in the 21st Century
The majority of Native Americans speak the English language, so how many Native American languages are still in existence and being spoken today? It's a complicated question.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Sign Language Interpreters Steal the Show During COVID-19 News Conferences
Sign language interpreters provide critical lifelines to the deaf community, especially during crises. So who exactly are these superhero signers?

By Stephanie Vermillion

Why Xenophobia Thrives in Troubled Times
Xenophobia, or the fear of immigrants and strangers, has a long, unsettling history in the U.S. and across the globe. What makes this prejudice so prominent during hard times throughout history?

By John Donovan

'Franglais' on the Rise, Say French Language Watchdogs
And it's expressions like 'fake news' (instead of information fallacieuse) and 'cool! that are to blame.

By AFP

What's the Difference Between Misogyny and Sexism?
The two terms are often used interchangeably, though they have distinct meanings. We'll explain how they're different.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

'Gender-friendly' Tips for a Nonbinary World
Our daily language is often geared for a world that recognizes people as either male or female. But with our growing recognition that not everyone falls into these categories, how can we speak more gender-inclusively?

By Danielle Douez

Do You Have to Open Gifts In Front of Guests?
Over the holidays, lots of gift-giving will be going on. But some people get anxious about opening a gift in front of the giver in case they don't like it and can't fake enough enthusiasm.

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do We Scratch Our Heads When We're Thinking?
How did this natural tic become the signal for so many social expressions?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

The People of Martha's Vineyard Once Shared a Sign Language
And everyone used it, not just the local deaf community.

By Kate Kershner

Why Rudeness Is So Contagious
Rudeness is not just a personal annoyance. It can actually affect health and safety. Why is that? And why do we replay a rude interaction over and over in our heads?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Cake, Candles and Check: Who Pays the Birthday Dinner Bill?
It doesn't get more awkward than the check arriving and no one knows who's paying for what. Is it rude to expect birthday guests to pay for their own meal?

By Alia Hoyt

Why Do We Have Middle Names?
Middle names aren't a purely modern invention, so why do we still have them?

By Laurie L. Dove

Boston, New York, Texas: The Origins of These and Other Great American Accents
What does Boston have against the letter R? Why do Minnesotans sometimes drag out the 'O' sound? And what about the Noo Yawk accent?

By Mark Mancini

It's a Small World, and It's Wiping Out Languages
The world boasts about 7,000 languages. Close to half are threatened with extinction.

By John Donovan

How Accents Work
Despite what you might think, everyone has an accent. It just becomes noticeable when it's different from others in the same community. How do accents develop and why is it so hard to lose one?

By Alia Hoyt