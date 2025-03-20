The 'Memento Mori' Meaning Is Meant to Inspire and Humble

" " You may have seen this phrase in places associated with the dead, such as cemeteries or funeral homes. maradon 333 / Shutterstock

Today we're diving into the eerie concept of memento mori. In Latin, the phrase memento mori literally means "remember that you must die," and it has been a central theme in religious thought, art and philosophy for centuries.

Rather than being a morbid fixation, memento mori serves as a powerful reminder that life is fleeting and should be lived with purpose.

Throughout the medieval ages, memento mori images — skulls, hourglasses and guttering candles — were used to encourage reflection on life's impermanence. In the Catholic faith, this reminder wasn't meant to cause despair but to inspire a proper practice of faith, humility and virtue, knowing that no one can live forever.