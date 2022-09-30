Is Human Composting the Greenest Burial Option?

" " The lifecycle of human to soil allows us to return to the natural ecosystem. Olson Kundig/Recompose

Human composting, also referred to as natural organic reduction, is a natural method that returns your body back to the soil in a more sustainable manner. In mid-September 2022, California became the fifth state to legalize human composting. The law will go into effect in 2027, and residents there will follow those in Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and Washington who can already reduce their environmental impact when they say their final farewells.

Human composting isn't too different from composting in your garden. Recompose, which works in all four states where the process is legal, is also working legalize the process in other states. Their process works like this.

Advertisement

First, the staff takes your body — or the body of your loved one — and places it in a vessel and covers it in a mixture of different organic materials, such as alfalfa, sawdust, straw and wood chips. They close the vessel for 30 days so microbes can decompose and break down the body and organic materials.

After about a month, the body decomposes and becomes a rich, nutrient soil. The staff then removes that from the vessel and allows it to cure for two to six more weeks. Family members can then choose to either receive the compost of their loved one or have Recompose use it in a designated piece of land. Return Home, which is based in Washington state, offers clients a similar service.