Cherubim According to the Bible (Not Arrow-shooting Cupids)

" " According to the Bible, cherubim don't look much like our typical visions of Cupid. NSA Digital Archive / Getty Images

Ah, cherubim — those mysterious angelic beings that have sparked curiosity for centuries. These spiritual beings appear throughout the Bible, often depicted as guardians of God's presence, and their descriptions range from awe-inspiring to downright otherworldly.

Unlike the chubby, winged babies seen in Renaissance art, biblical cherubim are powerful, multi-winged living creatures with deep symbolic meaning.

From the Garden of Eden's flaming sword-wielding cherubim to Ezekiel's vision of celestial beings, these figures play a major role in divine encounters, making them a key part of both ancient and modern worship.