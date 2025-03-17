Cherubim According to the Bible (Not Arrow-shooting Cupids)

By: Mack Hayden  |  Mar 17, 2025
According to the Bible, cherubim don't look much like our typical visions of Cupid. NSA Digital Archive / Getty Images

Ah, cherubim — those mysterious angelic beings that have sparked curiosity for centuries. These spiritual beings appear throughout the Bible, often depicted as guardians of God's presence, and their descriptions range from awe-inspiring to downright otherworldly.

Unlike the chubby, winged babies seen in Renaissance art, biblical cherubim are powerful, multi-winged living creatures with deep symbolic meaning.

Advertisement

From the Garden of Eden's flaming sword-wielding cherubim to Ezekiel's vision of celestial beings, these figures play a major role in divine encounters, making them a key part of both ancient and modern worship.

Contents
  1. What Are Cherubim?
  2. Cherubim in the Garden of Eden
  3. Cherubim in Worship and Symbolism
  4. Different Forms of Cherubim

What Are Cherubim?

Cherubim are not ordinary angels; they are unique, high-ranking spiritual beings often associated with God's presence. Unlike the word "angel," which generally refers to God's messengers, cherubim have a special role in guarding sacred places and serving as divine attendants.

The Bible describes them as having multiple wings, human hands and a striking combination of animal and human features. Ezekiel's vision gives one of the most detailed descriptions of cherubim, depicting them as living beings with four wings, a human head and the faces of a lion, ox and eagle.

Advertisement

These same beings are believed to have appeared in the Holy Place of the Tabernacle and later the Temple, where two cherubim were sculpted atop the Ark of the Covenant, symbolizing God's divine throne.

Cherubim in the Garden of Eden

One of the earliest mentions of actual cherubim occurs in Genesis, where they stand at the entrance to Eden, guarding the way to the Tree of Life. These beings, wielding a flaming sword, serve as divine protectors, preventing humanity from reentering paradise after the fall of Adam and Eve. Their presence highlights the deep connection between cherubim and God's holiness.

In the same way that they guarded Eden, cherubim are often depicted as protectors of sacred spaces in biblical texts. Their role in ensuring that only the righteous can approach God emphasizes the reverence and purity required to dwell in His presence.

Advertisement

Cherubim in Worship and Symbolism

Throughout history, cherubim have been central to worship, symbolizing God's power and majesty. The two cherubim on the Ark of the Covenant were not just decorative; they represented the divine throne, where God's presence would manifest.

This imagery reinforces the idea that such beings exist not to be worshipped themselves, but to glorify and serve God.

Advertisement

In modern worship, references to cherubim often appear in hymns, liturgy and church art, portraying them as heavenly beings continually praising God. Their presence in scripture serves as a reminder that worship is not just a human activity but a cosmic event involving both the seen and unseen realms.

Different Forms of Cherubim

Biblical cherubim come in various forms, sometimes described with four wings, other times with six wings, as seen in Isaiah's vision of the heavenly throne room. This diversity suggests that cherubim are complex spiritual beings with roles beyond human understanding.

Despite their varying descriptions, cherubim consistently represent God's majesty, holiness and authority. Their appearances in visions — such as those in Ezekiel's vision and the Book of Revelation — reinforce their role as living creatures devoted to carrying out divine will and reflecting God's glory.

Advertisement

Cherubim remain a powerful symbol of divine presence and worship. Whether appearing as protectors with flaming swords or celestial attendants with human hands and multiple faces, they remind believers of the majesty and holiness of God.

Their presence in scripture and tradition continues to inspire awe, urging worshippers to approach God with reverence and praise.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Advertisement

Citation

Advertisement

Loading...