Folklore & Superstition

Folklore and Superstition covers the topics of good luck, bad luck and uncommon wisdom. Discover more about topics like conspiracy theories, urban legends or voodoo.

Learn More

La Pascualita: Bridal Shop Mannequin or Embalmed Corpse?
La Pascualita: Bridal Shop Mannequin or Embalmed Corpse?

La Pascualita stands silent and still in the window of a bridal shop in Chihuahua, Mexico. Many say she isn't plastic, but the embalmed corpse of the store's former owner.

By Lauren David

What Is the Real Meaning Behind 'Ring Around the Rosie'?
What Is the Real Meaning Behind 'Ring Around the Rosie'?

We all grew up playing 'Ring Around the Rosie.' But what does it even mean?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler

If You Hear the Cries of La Llorona, Run
If You Hear the Cries of La Llorona, Run

The legend of the weeping woman has been terrifying children for generations. But experts tell us there's much more to La Llorona's legend than just scaring kids.

By Lauren David

Advertisement

When You Wish Upon a Stone ... Make It a Striped One
When You Wish Upon a Stone ... Make It a Striped One

You may have wished upon a star, but have you ever wished upon a rock? Find a lucky wishing stone and give it a try.

By Muriel Vega

What's the Significance of the Flower of Life?
What's the Significance of the Flower of Life?

The Flower of Life is one of those patterns that shows up in repeatedly in nature and architecture. But what does it mean and why is it considered part of "sacred geometry?"

By Alia Hoyt

What Is Smudging? Can It Purify a Space of Negative Energy?
What Is Smudging? Can It Purify a Space of Negative Energy?

Smudging, or the creation of sacred smoke, for the purpose of cleansing energy and promoting healing and wisdom, has become increasingly popular, but what is it exactly?

By Katie Carman

Is 2/22/22 Just Another Date or Does It Hold Deeper Meaning?
Is 2/22/22 Just Another Date or Does It Hold Deeper Meaning?

Why have numbers like 2/22/22 been fascinating humans for more than 2,000 years? It has a lot to do with our brains' desire to find meaning and connection.

By Barry Markovsky

Advertisement

Shhh! Don't Wake the Creepy Dollies on La Isla de las Muñecas
Shhh! Don't Wake the Creepy Dollies on La Isla de las Muñecas

If you travel to the small Island of the Dolls in Xochimilco, near Mexico City, listen closely. You may hear the whispered conversations of the dolls that hang around.

By Patty Rasmussen

The Legend of the Mysterious Night Marchers of Hawaii
The Legend of the Mysterious Night Marchers of Hawaii

They're ghostly warriors who stride through jungles and towns in brilliant costumes, holding torches. Flee now or risk their wrath.

By Nathan Chandler

10 People With Incredibly Bad Luck
10 People With Incredibly Bad Luck

Some people were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Others were in the right place but at the wrong time. And a few just had bad luck thrust upon them.

By Dave Roos

Conspiracy Theories and Creationism Depend on the Same Backward Logic
Conspiracy Theories and Creationism Depend on the Same Backward Logic

It's oddly comforting and intuitive to think things happen for a reason. And it's something that both creationists and conspiracy theory enthusiasts do.

By Robert Lamb

Advertisement

Predictive Programming, or When Movies 'Predict' Real Events
Predictive Programming, or When Movies 'Predict' Real Events

Have you ever felt like a movie or TV show eerily predicted an actual event? There's a name for that.

By Diana Brown

Alex Jones and InfoWars: Fact or Tinfoil Fiction?
Alex Jones and InfoWars: Fact or Tinfoil Fiction?

InfoWars publisher Alex Jones has millions of followers. He regularly espouses conspiratorial stories. Are they fact or fiction?

By Diana Brown

Humanity's Eclipse Superstitions Are Weird and Fascinating
Humanity's Eclipse Superstitions Are Weird and Fascinating

Humans have sought to explain solar eclipses since before the advent of modern science. What curious explanations have we invented?

By Laurie L. Dove

The Georgia Guidestones: A Monumental Mystery
The Georgia Guidestones: A Monumental Mystery

Much mystery surrounds the Georgia Guidestones, including the true identity of the man who commissioned them to be built and the identity of their destroyer.

By Jesslyn Shields & Diana Brown

Advertisement

Not Enough Calories in Human Body to Fully Explain Cannibalism, Study Finds
Not Enough Calories in Human Body to Fully Explain Cannibalism, Study Finds

Did ancient humans eat neighbors for nutrition? One archaeologist calculated just how much energy different human body parts contain.

By Laurie L. Dove

How Slender Man Works
How Slender Man Works

This creepy Internet sensation might be just a 21st-century version of folklore, but did he really drive kids to kill?

By Oisin Curran

10 Folk Cures You Should Never Try
10 Folk Cures You Should Never Try

Comedian Chris Rock once joked that his father's prescription for any ailment was Robitussin. And his dad wasn't alone: Plenty of families swear by various folk remedies handed down through the generations. Problem is, they simply don't work.

By Bambi Turner

5 Superstitions With Oddly Rational Origins
5 Superstitions With Oddly Rational Origins

The words "superstition" and "rationality" don't often make for very good bedfellows. But as these things go, every belief has to start somewhere, and sometimes a superstition's origins are shockingly sensible — albeit a little outdated.

By Bambi Turner

Advertisement

How Accurate Is Groundhog Day's Punxsutawney Phil?
How Accurate Is Groundhog Day's Punxsutawney Phil?

Every year a bunch of guys in top hats pull a wriggling rodent out of a hole and allow him to predict the weather. And we all take this seriously. Is Phil the groundhog really accurate or is he secretly giggling at us?

By Kate Kershner

What are witch windows?
What are witch windows?

Driving through Vermont's scenic countryside, you might see an anomaly in the architecture odd enough to make you do a double take. What's the story behind those strangely angled windows?

By Debra Ronca

Why are horseshoes considered to be lucky?
Why are horseshoes considered to be lucky?

Four-leaf clovers, rabbit's feet, heads-up pennies — all lucky charms for many people. Another common lucky charm? The horseshoe.

By Debra Ronca

Why Are Wishbones Supposed to be Lucky?
Why Are Wishbones Supposed to be Lucky?

It's an iconic holiday ritual: two kids fighting over a wishbone. Each struggles to crack the bone and get the bigger piece, ensuring good luck. What's behind this rather odd piece of folklore?

By Debra Ronca

Advertisement

Where did the legend of Bloody Mary come from?
Where did the legend of Bloody Mary come from?

The "Bloody Mary" ritual, long popular on the sleepover circuit, supposedly causes a ghastly apparition to materialize in a darkened room. Where did this legend come from? Was there a real Bloody Mary?

By Debra Ronca

Are any superstitions universal across cultures?
Are any superstitions universal across cultures?

Knocking on wood, crossing your fingers, fear of black cats ... are some superstitions common around the world, or are they specific to certain cultures?

By Debra Ronca