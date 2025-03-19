Methuselah Lived Nearly 1,000 Years, According to the Bible

" " According to the Christian Bible, Methuselah lived for over 900 years. ChicagoPhotographer / Shutterstock

Today, we're diving into the legendary figure of Methuselah, the oldest person recorded in human history. Mentioned in the Bible as living 969 years, Methuselah is often seen as a symbol of longevity and divine mystery. But what makes him so significant in religious tradition?

According to Easton's Bible Dictionary and the International Standard Bible Encyclopedia, Methuselah was the grandfather of Noah and lived in a time of great change. The most fascinating part? Methuselah died in the same year as the Great Flood, leading many to speculate about his role in biblical history and God's divine plan.