Which Blue and White Flag Is That? 9 Possibilities

By: Desiree Bowie  |  Nov 25, 2024
It's not too difficult to guess which blue and white flag is flying over Santorini here, but what about all the other white and blue flags around the world? Alison Wright / Getty Images

Flags are powerful symbols, representing the identity, history and values of nations. Among the most striking are those featuring an iconic blue and white flag design, a combination often associated with peace, freedom and unity.

Blue represents hope, unity and the sky in many nations. In Central America, it reflects the vast Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, while in Finland, it evokes the sea and its many lakes. In El Salvador, blue signifies freedom, equality and fraternity.

Whether representing natural elements or embodying values, these blue and white flags reflect the character and history of the countries they represent.

1. Argentina

Argentina flag
Argentina flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

The flag of Argentina, representing a nation in South America, became the official national flag in 1816 following its declaration of independence.

Designed by Manuel Belgrano, a leader in Argentina's independence movement, the flag features three horizontal stripes — two light blue and one white — with the golden Sun of May prominently displayed at its center.

The light blue symbolizes the sky and clouds present during the May Revolution of 1810, a pivotal event in Argentina's struggle for independence. The white stripes represent peace and unity, reflecting the aspirations of the revolutionary leaders.

The Sun of May, added to the flag in 1818, is inspired by the Inca sun god Inti and symbolizes Argentina's freedom and strength.

This radiant sun is also a reference to a moment in May 1810 when the sun broke through the clouds during a key rally for independence, interpreted as a divine sign of support.

2. Honduras

Honduras flag
Honduras flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

Honduras, a Central American country, adopted its current flag in 1866. Its design is deeply rooted in the region's history and aspirations for unity.

The flag features three horizontal stripes — two blue and one white. The blue stripes represent the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, which border Honduras and connect it to its neighbors. The white stripe symbolizes peace, purity and prosperity, reflecting the nation's hopes for harmony and progress.

The five blue stars in the center hold significant historical meaning. They represent the five nations of the former Federal Republic of Central America: Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

Positioned to form an "X," the stars symbolize the dream of reunification among these nations, a vision that emerged after the federation dissolved in 1838. The flag's design draws inspiration from the United Provinces of Central America's banner, maintaining a connection to the shared history and culture of the region.

3. Finland

Finland flag
Finland flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

Finland's "Blue Cross Flag," officially adopted in 1918 following its independence from Russia, is a powerful representation of its landscape and heritage.

The flag's white background mirrors Finland's snow-covered terrain, a defining feature of its long winters, while the blue cross symbolizes the country's abundant lakes and vast open skies.

This cross design also connects Finland to its Nordic neighbors, reflecting a shared Christian tradition and regional identity. The flag's modern design emerged from a public competition, chosen to highlight Finland's unique natural beauty and cultural pride.

4. Greece

Greece flag
Greece flag. visual7 / Getty Images

The current flag of Greece, adopted in 1822 during the country's War of Independence, is a powerful symbol of national pride and resistance. Its design features nine alternating blue and white stripes, representing the nine syllables of the revolutionary phrase "Freedom or Death."

The blue signifies the Mediterranean Sea, a vital part of Greece's maritime heritage, while the white stripes reflect purity and the waves surrounding the nation's islands.

The official ceremonial flag includes a white cross on a blue field in the upper left corner, symbolizing Greece's strong Orthodox Christian heritage, which played a unifying role during the struggle for independence.

5. Guatemala

Guatemala flag
Guatemala flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

Guatemala's official flag, first hoisted in 1871, is a striking representation of the nation's geography, history and values. The design features two vertical blue stripes and a central white stripe.

The blue stripes symbolize the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea that border the country, highlighting its geographic location as a vital link in Central America. The central white stripe represents peace and purity, reflecting Guatemala's hopes for harmony and national unity.

At the heart of the flag is the nation's emblem, rich with symbolism. It prominently features the resplendent quetzal, Guatemala's national bird, which embodies liberty and freedom. The quetzal has historical significance as a sacred symbol in Mayan culture, further connecting the modern flag to the country's Indigenous roots.

The emblem also includes crossed swords and rifles, representing Guatemala's readiness to defend its sovereignty and independence. A scroll within the emblem bears the date "15 de Septiembre de 1821," marking the day of Central America's independence from Spain.

6. El Salvador

El Salvador flag
El Salvador flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

The current flag of El Salvador, adopted in 1912, reflects both its geographical location and its aspirations for peace and unity.

The flag consists of three horizontal stripes: two blue and one white. The blue stripes represent the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, which border the region and play a vital role in its economy and culture. The white stripe symbolizes peace, unity and solidarity among the Salvadoran people.

At the center of the flag is the nation's coat of arms, a complex emblem filled with symbolism. It features a golden triangle, representing equality, with five volcanoes inside, symbolizing the five nations of the former Federal Republic of Central America.

Above the triangle, a red Phrygian cap sits atop a staff — symbolizing liberty — and a rainbow arches overhead, representing peace. Encircling the emblem are the words "República de El Salvador en la América Central," reaffirming its identity as a proud Central American nation.

7. Israel

Israel flag
Israel flag. Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

Israel's current flag, adopted in 1948, features a blue Star of David flanked by two horizontal blue stripes on a white background. The design is rooted in Jewish heritage, with the blue stripes inspired by the tallit, a traditional Jewish prayer shawl, symbolizing spirituality and connection to Jewish traditions.

The white background represents purity, hope and the pursuit of peace, reflecting the aspirations of the modern state.

The blue color used in the flag is linked to the biblical tekhelet, a dye once used in the garments of the High Priest and fringes (tzitzit) in Jewish tradition, further anchoring the flag in ancient religious symbolism.

The Star of David, a universally recognized symbol of Judaism, represents unity and the enduring identity of the Jewish people. This flag was first introduced at the First Zionist Congress in 1897 as a symbol of the movement to establish a Jewish homeland.

8. Nicaragua

Nicaragua flag
Nicaragua flag. Magnilion / Getty Images

The national flag of Nicaragua, adopted in 1908, reflects the country's identity and its historical ties to the broader Central American region. The design features two horizontal blue stripes representing the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, which border the nation and connect it to its neighbors.

The central white stripe symbolizes peace and harmony. At the heart of the flag is the national emblem, which embodies significant cultural and historical meaning. The emblem includes a golden triangle representing equality, stability and balance.

Inside the triangle, five volcanoes symbolize the unity and strength of the five nations of the former Federal Republic of Central America. A rainbow arches over the triangle, signifying peace and hope, while the red Phrygian cap at the top represents liberty and freedom.

Encircling the emblem are the words "República de Nicaragua – América Central," reaffirming the country's place within the region's shared heritage.

9. Somalia

Somalia flag
Somalia flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

Somalia's current flag, introduced in 1954, is a simple yet powerful design that encapsulates the nation's aspirations and historical journey.

The flag features a light blue field with a white five-pointed star at its center. The white star symbolizes peace and unity, representing the hope of bringing together the Somali people, who were historically divided across several territories in the Horn of Africa.

The blue field pays tribute to the United Nations, which played a critical role in supporting Somalia's transition to independence from colonial rule. In 1950, the UN oversaw Somalia as a trust territory, paving the way for its independence in 1960 when the Somali Republic was formed by uniting British Somaliland and Italian Somaliland.

Each point of the white star represents one of the regions inhabited by Somali people: British Somaliland, Italian Somaliland, Djibouti, the Ogaden region in Ethiopia and the Northern Frontier District in Kenya. This highlights the dream of uniting all Somali territories under one nation.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

