What's the Science Behind Mood Rings?

" " If your mood ring is showing a blue color, you should be feeling quite calm and relaxed. Reimar/Shutterstock

The first mood ring was introduced in 1975 by New York inventors Maris Ambats and Josh Reynolds, and became an extremely popular fad and fashion accessory in the late 1970s.

The idea behind a mood ring is simple: If a person wears a mood ring on their finger, the mood ring color corresponds to the state of the wearer's emotions by picking up on temperature changes. In other words, the mood ring monitors how you are feeling. The ring's stone should be dark blue if you're feeling calm and happy, and the mood ring supposedly will change color and turn black if you are anxious or feeling stressed.

While a mood ring, or other mood jewelry for that matter, cannot reflect a wearer's different emotions with any real scientific accuracy, a mood ring is actually an indicator of your body's involuntary physical reaction to your emotional state.So, what are the mood ring color meanings and how do they work?