Cultural Traditions
Cultural traditions include events, rituals and customs that a society shares. Read about the wide variety of cultural traditions in these articles.
Inside LA's Forest Lawn, Where the Biggest Celebrities Rest in Peace
Is Human Composting the Greenest Burial Option?
What's With Germany's Strict Burial Regulations?
Try a Tattoo Without the Commitment
Ways to Keep Your Old Tattoos Looking Fresh and New
The Nose Knows: 5 Questions to Ask Before a Septum Piercing
Januarius, Februarius, Mars, Aprilis? How Each Month Got Its Name
New Oxford Dictionary Will Document African American English Lexicon
How Are Words Removed From a Dictionary?
Celebratory Yard Signs Are Having a Major Moment
Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia! You Know the Jingle, Now Hear the Chia Pet Story
Has Guinness World Records Set Any World Records?
5 Family Traditions for New Babies
5 Family Anniversary Traditions
5 Family Traditions for Daughters
La Pascualita: Bridal Shop Mannequin or Embalmed Corpse?
What Is the Real Meaning Behind 'Ring Around the Rosie'?
If You Hear the Cries of La Llorona, Run
The Firm vs. the Family: How Does the British Monarchy Really Work?
What's the Difference Between a Duke and an Earl?
Having a Cherokee Ancestor Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Cherokee Too
How the Millennial Generation Works
Millennials Are Making Birthday Cards a Thing Again
Nope, Boomers and Xers Don’t Work Harder Than Millennials
Why Are Bluebird Days Great for Skiers and Bad for Hunters?
What's the Difference Between 'Affect' and 'Effect'?
Made in America: The Ridiculous History of 'OK'
Celebrate Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope Style
National Bubble Wrap Day? Who Is Making Up These Weird Holidays?
Mexico's Night of the Radishes, a Quirky Christmas Tradition
Can You Get in Trouble for Not Flying the U.S. Flag at Half-staff?
What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
A Look at the White House's Most Memorable Weddings
Is Sleeping in Separate Beds a Relationship Buster?
There's More Than One Way to Be Monogamous
Hey Dad! The Famous Fathers Quiz
How Old Was Jesus When He Died?
Who Were the 12 Tribes of Israel and Did They Exist?
Why Are the Biblical Gog and Magog Considered Sinister?
Reading the Rails: What Was the Hobo Code?
Afrofuturism: Where Technology, Culture and the Black Experience Meet
Who Is Karen and Why Is She So Mad?
Quiz: Finish That Jingle!
How One Woman Unexpectedly Became the Voice of Siri
There's a Healthier Way to Consume Your Media
Learn More
Harry Styles drank from his shoe onstage in Perth, Australia. Why in the world would he do that?
By Liz Giuffre
The Ethiopian calendar is seven years behind the Gregorian calendar, and time is measured there on a 12-hour clock.
By Carrie Tatro
Of the 8 billion people now inhabiting this planet, almost 60 percent live in urban environments in some pretty densely packed cities. Here are the top 10 megacities in the world.
Advertisement
Pipes have a long history for Native Americans, and they're still revered and powerful. Just please don't call them peace pipes.
The Chautauqua Institution, where Salman Rushdie was attacked Aug. 12, 2022, was founded nearly 150 years ago to promote the free exchange of ideas and learning to benefit individuals and society.
In today's world of endless self-promotion, this beautiful little memorial celebrates those who gave their lives to save someone else.
By Muriel Vega
The hamsa, a depiction of a human hand, often with a central eye motif, is a protective symbol meant to ward off evil.
By Robert Lamb
Advertisement
Seemingly everywhere in the barrage of photos out of Ukraine is the letter 'Z' – on tanks, T-shirts, signs and buildings. But how did it become a political symbol?
The pink and white blooms of the cherry blossom tree often herald the arrival of spring. But in Japan, the cherry blossom is also a well-loved symbol of fleeting beauty, nostalgia and loss.
By Dave Roos
Ancient Greeks and Romans used thin strips of lead to vent their frustrations or write messages to the gods.
There are some 50 Chinatowns in America and hundreds more in other countries. What led to their creation and will they survive into the next century?
Advertisement
Asian Americans continue to challenge injustice and a rising tide of hate crimes directed at them, while mainstream narratives fail to address their bravery, history and struggles.
AAPI Month commemorates two important dates in Asian American history, but it wouldn't have become a reality without the efforts of one determined woman with some Congressional backing.
In many countries, the practice of hypergamy has shifted since early times. Part of the reason has to do with the changing roles of women in education and the workplace. So, what does that mean for marriage?
Chinese philosopher Confucius tutored many young men on ethical behavior. Here are five of his quotes about personal morals and good government that we can still learn from.
By Dave Roos
Advertisement
Recognized by its bright colors and rows of bold, woven patterns, kente cloth is more than a piece of fabric. Each kente cloth has meaning, which is conveyed through its colors, patterns and symbols.
Floriography — the association of flowers with special virtues and sentiments — has been a practice from antiquity to the present day.
By Carrie Tatro
Today's gospel and blues music and the freedom songs of the civil rights movement all have historical roots in traditional slave spirituals, which were songs of sorrow, but also jubilation at the promise of freedom.
Baseball, hot dogs, mom and apple pie. Of all these iconically American things, the apple pie holds a special place in the lexicon of American symbolism, but why?
Advertisement
This Scandinavian lifestyle term has become very popular in the rest of Europe and the U.S. But what does it really mean and how can you incorporate it into everyday life?
How exactly did these two fried friends get together and become so beloved in the U.K.? Like many a national cuisine, its roots started in faraway lands.
By Dave Roos
Every year, the city of Santa Fe collectively shouts "Burn him!" and sets fire to Zozobra, the enemy of all that is good.
June is Pride Month, when the LGBTQ community comes together to celebrate their struggles and to raise awareness of issues they still face.
Advertisement
Imitation might be the sincerest form of flattery or just another way of causing offense.
Nineteenth century lawyer and naturalist Peter A. Browne put together the world's greatest collection of ... yes, hair. Today, it's valuable for the DNA it contains.