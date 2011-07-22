Cultural Traditions

Cultural traditions include events, rituals and customs that a society shares. Read about the wide variety of cultural traditions in these articles.

What in the World Is a 'Shoey'?
Harry Styles drank from his shoe onstage in Perth, Australia. Why in the world would he do that?

By Liz Giuffre

Did You Know It's 2015 in Ethiopia Right Now?
The Ethiopian calendar is seven years behind the Gregorian calendar, and time is measured there on a 12-hour clock.

By Carrie Tatro

What Are the 10 Largest Cities in the World by Population?
Of the 8 billion people now inhabiting this planet, almost 60 percent live in urban environments in some pretty densely packed cities. Here are the top 10 megacities in the world.

By Laurie L. Dove

Sacred Pipes Mean Way More Than Peace for Native Americans
Pipes have a long history for Native Americans, and they're still revered and powerful. Just please don't call them peace pipes.

By Jennifer Walker-Journey

Chautauqua Has Promoted Free Speech and Learning for Nearly 150 Years
The Chautauqua Institution, where Salman Rushdie was attacked Aug. 12, 2022, was founded nearly 150 years ago to promote the free exchange of ideas and learning to benefit individuals and society.

By Charlotte M. Canning

Visit London's Little-known Postman's Park Memorial to Heroic Self-sacrifice
In today's world of endless self-promotion, this beautiful little memorial celebrates those who gave their lives to save someone else.

By Muriel Vega

The Hamsa Symbol Is Found in Many Cultures, But What Does It Mean?
The hamsa, a depiction of a human hand, often with a central eye motif, is a protective symbol meant to ward off evil.

By Robert Lamb

From Z to Q: When Letters Become Political Symbols
Seemingly everywhere in the barrage of photos out of Ukraine is the letter 'Z' – on tanks, T-shirts, signs and buildings. But how did it become a political symbol?

By Philip Seargeant

The Very Short, Symbolic Life of the Cherry Blossom
The pink and white blooms of the cherry blossom tree often herald the arrival of spring. But in Japan, the cherry blossom is also a well-loved symbol of fleeting beauty, nostalgia and loss.

By Dave Roos

Ancient Folks Didn't Have Twitter, but Boy Did They Have Curse Tablets
Ancient Greeks and Romans used thin strips of lead to vent their frustrations or write messages to the gods.

By Joanna Thompson

The Rise, Fall and Future of Chinatowns in the U.S.
There are some 50 Chinatowns in America and hundreds more in other countries. What led to their creation and will they survive into the next century?

By Tara Yarlagadda

5 Things About Asian American History They Don't Teach in School
Asian Americans continue to challenge injustice and a rising tide of hate crimes directed at them, while mainstream narratives fail to address their bravery, history and struggles.

By Tara Yarlagadda

Why Is AAPI Heritage Month Celebrated in May?
AAPI Month commemorates two important dates in Asian American history, but it wouldn't have become a reality without the efforts of one determined woman with some Congressional backing.

By Francisco Guzman

The Long History of Hypergamy and "Marrying Up"
In many countries, the practice of hypergamy has shifted since early times. Part of the reason has to do with the changing roles of women in education and the workplace. So, what does that mean for marriage?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

5 Sayings of Confucius That Still Resonate Today
Chinese philosopher Confucius tutored many young men on ethical behavior. Here are five of his quotes about personal morals and good government that we can still learn from.

By Dave Roos

Weaving the Story of Kente Cloth, a Historic West African Fabric 
Recognized by its bright colors and rows of bold, woven patterns, kente cloth is more than a piece of fabric. Each kente cloth has meaning, which is conveyed through its colors, patterns and symbols.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

Red Roses or Yellow? Every Flower Has a Secret Meaning
Floriography — the association of flowers with special virtues and sentiments — has been a practice from antiquity to the present day.

By Carrie Tatro

The Legacy of African American Spirituals in Today's Gospel and Blues Music
Today's gospel and blues music and the freedom songs of the civil rights movement all have historical roots in traditional slave spirituals, which were songs of sorrow, but also jubilation at the promise of freedom.

By Tara Yarlagadda

What's So American About Apple Pie?
Baseball, hot dogs, mom and apple pie. Of all these iconically American things, the apple pie holds a special place in the lexicon of American symbolism, but why?

By Tara Yarlagadda

Hygge: The Danish Art of Living Cozily
This Scandinavian lifestyle term has become very popular in the rest of Europe and the U.S. But what does it really mean and how can you incorporate it into everyday life?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

How Fish and Chips Became England's National Dish
How exactly did these two fried friends get together and become so beloved in the U.K.? Like many a national cuisine, its roots started in faraway lands.

By Dave Roos

Zozobra: Santa Fe's Yearly Incineration of Sorrows
Every year, the city of Santa Fe collectively shouts "Burn him!" and sets fire to Zozobra, the enemy of all that is good.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Pride Month in the U.S. Celebrates LGBTQ+ Progress and Equality
June is Pride Month, when the LGBTQ community comes together to celebrate their struggles and to raise awareness of issues they still face.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Cultural Appropriation or Appreciation? Sometimes the Line Is Blurry
Imitation might be the sincerest form of flattery or just another way of causing offense.

By Danielle Douez

Why Peter A. Browne Bizarrely Collected Hair
Nineteenth century lawyer and naturalist Peter A. Browne put together the world's greatest collection of ... yes, hair. Today, it's valuable for the DNA it contains.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky