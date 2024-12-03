Where to Find the Best Christmas Markets in Europe

" " The vast majority of people agree: Germany has the best Christmas markets in Europe. Juergen Sack / Getty Images

Several Christmas markets in large cities will bring about a sense of wonder this holiday season. However, if you're in the mood to step into a true winter wonderland, maybe plan to visit one of the many smaller markets in Europe for a quieter, peaceful slice of joy.

These off-the-beaten-path gems have been offering some of the best Christmas markets in Europe to light up even the darkest winters since the Middle Ages.

Advertisement

This historical tradition mixed with hometown charm will make you feel like you woke up in a snow globe where you can feel the magic in every sip of hot chocolate.