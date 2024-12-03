Where to Find the Best Christmas Markets in Europe

By: Mitch Ryan  |  Dec 3, 2024
The vast majority of people agree: Germany has the best Christmas markets in Europe. Juergen Sack / Getty Images

Several Christmas markets in large cities will bring about a sense of wonder this holiday season. However, if you're in the mood to step into a true winter wonderland, maybe plan to visit one of the many smaller markets in Europe for a quieter, peaceful slice of joy.

These off-the-beaten-path gems have been offering some of the best Christmas markets in Europe to light up even the darkest winters since the Middle Ages.

This historical tradition mixed with hometown charm will make you feel like you woke up in a snow globe where you can feel the magic in every sip of hot chocolate.

Which Country Has the Most European Christmas Markets?

Germany is undoubtedly the world capital of magical Christmas markets. This country's seasonal traditions have been celebrated for centuries, and it's the perfect place to visit if you're looking for an unforgettable holiday experience.

Many of the most popular Christmas markets begin in mid-November and maintain the festivities deep into the first few weeks of January following the New Year.

The Best Christmas Market Destinations in Germany

Whether you're in search of an old town square Christmas tree to sing Christmas carols like the fictional folks from Whoville or a dazzling Ferris wheel to take in the action from above, these quaint German Christmas markets have you covered.

Dresden

Time to kick off our wishlist with the oldest Christmas market in the world: Dresden, Germany. Citizens have been braving the elements in the name of festive spirit since the first market stalls arrived in 1434.

Equipped with a romantic Ferris wheel and miles of lights, the small square of Striezelmarkt feels like a village built by master elves from the North Pole.

Cologne

Award-worthy Christmas trees surrounding the Cathedral at Roncalliplatz may be the main draw for most visitors, but you should don your finest winter garments to stay cozy for a stroll through this picturesque town, where nearly every building is embroidered with stunning Christmas decorations.

Nuremberg

The market square of Nuremberg should be a top destination for any traveler looking to revel in German holiday cheer this Christmas season. The Christkindlesmarmarkt, known by locals as the "little city of wood and cloth," is the perfect place to purchase traditional wooden toys and enjoy sweet treats.

Honorable Mentions

  • Berlin
  • Munich
  • Esslingen

The Best Christmas Market Destinations in Austria

This world-famous Christmas tree capital is a grand place to revel in festive cheer this winter.

Salzburg

The traditional Christmas market stalls in Salzburg offer something for everyone, with 2024 being especially festive since it marks its 50th anniversary. Celebrations commence the last week of November and continue into early January.

Innsbruck

This idyllic postcard town, tucked away in the snowcapped valley of the Alps, is the perfect place to spend the holiday season. Decorated market stalls offer authentic Christmas gifts, warm food and mulled wine to enjoy while you watch merry patrons ice skating on the picturesque ice rink.

Vienna

The city center of Vienna lights up the darkest nights with a massive Ferris wheel overlooking countless food stalls serving hot chocolate, sausages and a smorgasbord of holiday goodies.

This historic market is another wonderful destination to snag some traditional toys and ornaments for souvenirs to remember your journey.

Honorable Mentions

  • Hallstatt
  • Graz
  • Linz

The Best Christmas Market Destinations in Switzerland

Any town in Switzerland feels like a year-round Christmas village, but throw some snow and Christmas lights into the mix, and you have yourself some of the jolliest winter destinations on Earth.

Zurich

This capital city is abuzz with twinkling lights and Christmas spirit around the holidays. There are a few better places to witness dazzling Christmas decorations than at the old town hall square, which is considered the more romantic option over the bustling Wienachtsdorf or Christmas village at Zurich Main Station.

Basel

This small city on the Rhine is home to some of the best food vendors and several stalls selling one-of-a-kind handmade wooden toys. Peruse the many wonders in the Barfüsserplatz or meet up with friends at the iconic Christmas pyramid for some mulled wine and other adult beverages.

Bern

The city hall of Bern transforms into a winter wonderland bazaar every December with wooden stalls adorned with twinkling fairy lights.

Although they don't have any Coca-Cola cartoon animals on hand, you can still take a short walk outside the city center to visit bears (for which the town was named) at an outdoor zoo.

Honorable Mentions

  • Baden
  • Geneva
  • Thun

The Best Christmas Market Destinations in Western Europe

The Metz merry-go-round, live nativity scenes and towering cathedrals are just a few of the top sites for Christmas market enthusiasts in some of these other holiday gems in Western Europe.

Bruges, Belgium

The medieval old town square in Bruges has little to offer aside from a few shops and an ice rink, but the entire town becomes one big Christmas village with its many narrow houses sandwiched together, all adorned with twinkling lights and unique holiday flair.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Step out of your hotel and into a real-life Christmas fantasy with Edinburgh's Christmas market. This lovely setting offers all the bells and whistles, including a Christmas tree maze, stalls selling Harry Potter-themed gifts and a magnificent ice rink.

Strasbourg, France

With its medieval architecture and fairy-tale atmosphere, France's oldest and most beautiful Christmas market in Strasbourg is a delicious treat for the eyes. Even Elsa and Olaf would agree that there are few winter wonderland options that can surpass this favorite holiday destination.

Honorable Mentions

  • Bath, England
  • Lille, France
  • Seville, Spain

The Best Scandinavian Christmas Markets

Why not spend Christmas Eve in the birthplace of the mythical Santa Claus, the concept of coziness (hygge) and other favorite holiday traditions?

Copenhagen, Denmark

The street gardens of Copenhagen are a must-see for any tourists looking to get wrapped up in the festive atmosphere, but the Danish city is also known for another unique winter excursion: Cold plunges and saunas are a Scandinavian export, so there are several places where you can dip your toes into this tradition.

Oslo, Norway

Oslo's many Christmas markets create a festive scene with their many Christmas concerts and restaurants, with unique cuisine and seasonal menus.

Helsinki, Finland

The capital city of Finland (generally considered part of Northern Europe but sometimes considered part of Western Europe) is a wonderful place to play in the snow and warm up near the fire afterward.

Several Christmas market stalls also sell handmade gifts and homemade crafts you can't find anywhere else. It gets considerably colder up North, though, so make sure you pack heavy jackets and order some hot mulled wine to keep Jack Frost at bay.

Honorable Mentions

  • Rovaniemi, Finland
  • Reykjavík, Iceland

The Best Christmas Markets In Central Europe

No winter market world tour would be complete without a visit to see how these central European towns celebrate the festive season of lights.

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is known year-round for romantic sites such as Charles Bridge and the Astronomical Clock in Old Town Square. However, just a short walk between these two landmarks in the winter months will reveal a myriad of holiday cheer: free concerts, baked goods and gallons of Pilsner beer. Can it get any better?

Zagreb, Croatia

Zagreb already has heaps of old-world charm, but its annual medieval Christmas market will make you feel like you stepped back in time. Lean into this pre-screen era by living in the moment and enjoying one of the many theatre performances, dance shows or other cultural events.

Bratislava, Slovakia

You might not have enough time to visit all the stalls at the Christmas market in Bratislava, but make time to indulge in some local treats. A bowl of goulash with a side of crispy potato pancakes might be just what the doctor ordered to keep your spirits up as the temperatures go down.

Honorable Mentions

  • Budapest, Hungary
  • Sibiu, Romania
  • Ljubljana, Slovenia
Now That's Festive

Although Christmas is essentially a religious holiday, many of your favorite seasonal traditions predate Christianity. Christmas aligns with the winter solstice, and many pagan and pre-Christian societies marked their calendars with great importance on these mystic celestial transitions. Therefore, partying it up in late December is not a new thing. Some traditions, like leaving treats for Santa and burning the Yule log, have roots in Norse and Germanic societies, while the use of decorations like wreaths goes back to ancient Greece. Many of these origins fell out of the public zeitgeist when these regions were Christianized, but the spirit of spreading joy and staying safe during the most challenging months of the year remains.

