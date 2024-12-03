Where to Find the Best Christmas Markets in Europe

Whether you're in search of an old town square Christmas tree to sing Christmas carols like the fictional folks from Whoville or a dazzling Ferris wheel to take in the action from above, these quaint German Christmas markets have you covered.
Dresden
Time to kick off our wishlist with the oldest Christmas market in the world: Dresden, Germany. Citizens have been braving the elements in the name of festive spirit since the first market stalls arrived in 1434.
Equipped with a romantic Ferris wheel and miles of lights, the small square of Striezelmarkt feels like a village built by master elves from the North Pole.
Cologne
Award-worthy Christmas trees surrounding the Cathedral at Roncalliplatz may be the main draw for most visitors, but you should don your finest winter garments to stay cozy for a stroll through this picturesque town, where nearly every building is embroidered with stunning Christmas decorations.
Nuremberg
The market square of Nuremberg should be a top destination for any traveler looking to revel in German holiday cheer this Christmas season. The Christkindlesmarmarkt, known by locals as the "little city of wood and cloth," is the perfect place to purchase traditional wooden toys and enjoy sweet treats.
Honorable Mentions