Genealogy

You can learn a lot about yourself by studying your genealogy. Tracing your family through history can help you appreciate where you come from. In this section we'll explore genealogy and the best ways of researching genealogy.

Learn More

The Firm vs. the Family: How Does the British Monarchy Really Work?
The Firm vs. the Family: How Does the British Monarchy Really Work?

The tell-all interview between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey had many people wondering at the differences between the British royal family and "The Firm" — and who's really calling the shots.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

What's the Difference Between a Duke and an Earl?
What's the Difference Between a Duke and an Earl?

They both sound prestigious, but one ranks higher than the other. So, which is it and how do you get your hands on one of these British titles, anyway?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Having a Cherokee Ancestor Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Cherokee Too
Having a Cherokee Ancestor Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Cherokee Too

A popular Native American aphorism says, "It's not about what you claim, it's about who claims you."

By Dave Roos

Advertisement

For White Nationalists, Genetic Ancestry Tests Challenge Concepts of Identity and Purity
For White Nationalists, Genetic Ancestry Tests Challenge Concepts of Identity and Purity

A new study examines how white nationalists try to rationalize results of DNA-based ancestry tests when their genetic background holds surprises.

By Patrick J. Kiger

Ancient Mummy DNA Reveals Surprises About Egyptian Ancestry
Ancient Mummy DNA Reveals Surprises About Egyptian Ancestry

Scientists have finally sequenced the genome of ancient Egyptians using mummy DNA, and unexpected data show significant differences from modern Egyptians.

By Jesslyn Shields

Can Genealogy Sites Use Your DNA However They Want?
Can Genealogy Sites Use Your DNA However They Want?

Critics worry that when you send your DNA to Ancestry.com for personal analysis it can be used for nefarious purposes.

By Dave Roos

Are married couples genetically similar?
Are married couples genetically similar?

Do birds of a feather flock together? When it comes to marriage they often do, but just how similar are spouses to each other?

By Bambi Turner

Advertisement

How long is the longest existing family tree?
How long is the longest existing family tree?

If you can trace your ancestry back more than three generations, you're doing better than many of us. But when you've dived into the murky archives before the 1900s, you will definitely find yourself wondering just how far back you'll be able to go.

By Alison Cooper

Where can you take a genealogy test?
Where can you take a genealogy test?

Wanting to know where you come from is a pretty basic human desire. And when your obstacle is a lack of information, a genealogy test might be a good place to start your search for your ancestors. But where's the best place to do it?

By Alison Cooper

How can I find out if I have unknown relatives?
How can I find out if I have unknown relatives?

Any amateur genealogist knows the feeling of obsession that hits when you reach a dead end in the family tree. How can a person just disappear? But they do, and they can be tough to track down — unless you harness the power of technology.

By Alison Cooper

Can Ellis Island help track down your genealogy?
Can Ellis Island help track down your genealogy?

The immigrant narrative is a powerful story. Many Americans have an ancestor or two who traveled to Ellis Island with an unpronounceable last name and a dream of a better life. But how can you find them?

By Alison Cooper

Advertisement

What is the biggest family tree ever assembled?
What is the biggest family tree ever assembled?

How many people are in your family tree? Generally, the only barrier to constructing one on paper that would take up your entire floor is knowledge. Now, if you could just get all the information without talking to your great aunt ...

By Alison Cooper

Are millions of modern humans the direct descendants of Genghis Khan?
Are millions of modern humans the direct descendants of Genghis Khan?

One myth says Genghis Khan killed 1.7 million people in one hour — obviously impossible. A more recent claim is that a bunch of us (millions, in fact) can claim him as a great-great (keep going) grandfather. Is there more truth to this one?

By Alison Cooper

How can I spot genealogy scams?
How can I spot genealogy scams?

Who would run a genealogy scam? More people than you might think. So get savvy! Here's what to look for (and what to tell budding genealogists in your family to avoid). We'll start with the most common cons out there.

By Alison Cooper

What is the Book of Icelanders?
What is the Book of Icelanders?

Being an island nation has its perks, but genetic diversity isn't one of them. In fact, every native Icelander is descended from the same couple. (Talk about awkward dating scenarios!) That's where the book comes in.

By Alison Cooper

Advertisement

10 Tips for Mapping Your Family History
10 Tips for Mapping Your Family History

You might know your immediate family and even some cousins, but what about how your genes have been traveling through time via your ancestors? What's the best way to get a handle on all that family history?

By Alia Hoyt

How to Start a Family Genealogy Search
How to Start a Family Genealogy Search

After seeing celebs find out about their ancestors on shows like "Finding Your Roots," you might want to do the same. How do you start?

By Gallagher Flinn

10 Tips for Genealogy Scrapbooking
10 Tips for Genealogy Scrapbooking

While you can create scrapbooks of parties or vacations, a really meaningful and fun project is to scrapbook your family history. How do you keep all those certificates, clippings and photos from looking like a hot mess?

By Alia Hoyt

10 People You Probably Didn't Know Were Black
10 People You Probably Didn't Know Were Black

What do Alexandre Dumas, Pete Wentz and Alexander Pushkin have in common? We're not talking about literary talents — they're all people whose African ancestry is not well-known. Who else is on the list?

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

How to Use DNA Testing for Genealogy Research
How to Use DNA Testing for Genealogy Research

Your DNA is unique and can tell a lot about you. You and your parents share genetic markers, and so will your other relatives. Some people use DNA to research their family history, but how well does it work?

By Jonathan Strickland

How Family Crests Work
How Family Crests Work

Attaching a crest or coat of arms to one's family history sometimes fuels a sense of pride or belonging. However, it will take some serious research to locate your crest.

By Victoria Vogt

How the Daughters of the American Revolution Works
How the Daughters of the American Revolution Works

The DAR is an organization for descendants of Revolutionary patriots. It promotes education, historic preservation and patriotism. How exclusive is it really?

By Alia Hoyt

Genealogy Websites
Genealogy Websites

There are many genealogy Web sites that can help in your search for your ancestors. Learn about online genealogy resources like general search engines, directories, compiled genealogies, transcribed records, online libraries, and more.

By Rhonda R. McClure

Advertisement

How Genealogy Works
How Genealogy Works

Genealogy is the researching of your family tree. This article explains the steps for building a genealogy, including conducting interviews, researching names and dates, recording data, obtaining records, and using software and other tools.

By Rhonda R. McClure