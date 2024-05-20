Deciphering Generation Names, Birth Years and Stereotypes

" " These days, just the word "generation" can kick off debates with a lot of strong feelings, but there are also plentiful opportunities for people of different ages to appreciate each other. Morsa Images / Getty Images

From sock hops and bell bottoms to low-rise jeans and TikTok dance challenges, each generation has many characteristics and trends that set it apart from the next.

Somewhere along the line, these eras picked up a bundle of different monikers and start and end dates. These generation names and years can be confusing, but there is a method to the madness. Well, most of the time.

For example, Generation Z — aka Gen-Z, aka Post-Millennials, aka iGeneration — begins in either 1994, 1996 or 1997, depending on who you're talking to. However, '97 is the most widely accepted starting year for Gen Zers.

Read on to learn more about the ways we've come to name and define different generations, from those who were children during World War I to younger generations who never knew life without social media platforms.