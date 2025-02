A former alcoholic named Charles Dederich established a recovery center in Santa Monica, California, in 1958. New partners, members and centers began springing up all across the United States as this tough-love method seemed to be the answer to a growing drug epidemic.

An essential component of this community was a cathartic screaming session known as "the game," during which members shouted and berated each other until the targeted member broke down and experienced an epiphany or revelation of personal growth.

Members who benefitted from the program eventually brought their partners and children into the fold. However, as the organization's potential grew, so did Dederich's ego and sense of power.

Former members of the group stated that Dederich's authoritarian edicts forced women to shave their heads and encouraged parents to undergo vasectomies, abortions and many more forms of strange and unusual punishment.