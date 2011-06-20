Please enter terms to search for.

Why Do People Carve Halloween Pumpkins?

9 Halloween Attractions That Went Too Far

5 Tips for Properly Storing Christmas Decorations

Pumpkin Carving Patterns

There's a Pooping Man in the Catalan Nativity Scene

The typical manger scene features Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and an assortment of animals. But in Catalonia, Spain, there is one more character: a figure with his pants down taking a poop. But why?

By Nathan Chandler Dec 16, 2019 Holidays / Christmas
10 Ways to Liven Up Your White Elephant Gift Exchange

White elephant. Mean Santa. Yankee swap. These are the holiday parties we live for. But if it feels like yours is getting a bit tired, we've got 10 rules to liven it up this year.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Dec 4, 2019 Holidays / Christmas
6 Wild and Wacky Takes on the Advent Calendar

These Advent calendars give new meaning to the phrase "countdown to Christmas." Plus, where did the Advent calendar come from?

By Alia Hoyt Nov 19, 2019 Holidays / Christmas
Ultimate Guide to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

What's 63 feet long, 46 feet tall and filled with 12,000 cubic feet of helium? One of the behemoth balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Learn how many balloon wranglers keep the parade afloat and other fascinating facts.

By Kathleen Seiler Neary Holidays / Other Holidays
5 Fun Facts About the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City may be an iconic symbol of the holidays, but how well do you know this tree-dition?

By Laurie L. Dove Nov 7, 2019 Holidays / Christmas
10 Lively Facts About the Day of the Dead

Day of the Dead is not a Mexican version of Halloween. It's a celebration of life — both here and beyond — when the souls of the departed come home for feasting and fun. Here's how it started.

By Dave Roos Nov 1, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Flying on Halloween? You Can Wear a Costume!

When your broomstick just won't do, and you're forced to fly the "friendly skies," at least you can feel safe knowing you can still show up dressed to kill.

By Stephanie Vermillion Oct 30, 2019 Holidays / Halloween
Celebrate Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights

This fall festival is about food, faith, lights and gifts. But please don't call it an Indian Hanukah.

By Dave Roos Oct 25, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Messy Legacy of Columbus Threatens Columbus Day Holiday

As more states are swapping Columbus Day celebrations for Indigenous Peoples' Day observances, does Columbus Day still have any relevancy?

By Dave Roos Oct 14, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Bastille Day: The French Holiday Celebrating Peace and Revolution

The July 14 holiday celebrated by the French is way more complicated than the term "Bastille Day" might suggest.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Jul 10, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
14 Fantastic Facts About the Fourth of July

Which three presidents died on July 4? What's the Horribles Parade? And, should America be celebrating on July 2 instead?

By Dave Roos Jul 1, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Memorial Day in the U.S. Means Way More Than Barbecue

Today Americans mostly celebrate it as the start of summer. But the annual May holiday has a significant history that's worthy of acknowledgment.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky May 22, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
How Cinco de Mayo Works

The Cinco de Mayo holiday is far more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico. Why is that and what does it celebrate?

By Julia Layton & Kathryn Whitbourne Holidays / Other Holidays
How Do They Determine What Date Easter Will Occur On?

The Easter holiday is on a different date each year. But how is the date determined? Answer: Look to the moon.

By Kathryn Whitbourne Holidays / Other Holidays
How Did 4/20 Become the Stoner's Holiday?

Nope, it's not the police code for marijuana possession. It has a way cooler origin story.

By Nathan Chandler Apr 19, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Why Is April 1 a Day to Celebrate Foolishness?

Why is April 1 a day to celebrate foolishness and play pranks on each other? How did this tradition begin?

Holidays / Other Holidays
How Mardi Gras Works

Mardi Gras turns New Orleans into a hotbed of fun and reveling. This might make the festival's religious ties rather hard to imagine. So did how Mardi Gras get started?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors Holidays / Other Holidays
Billions Celebrate Lantern Festival Across China

The annual festival of lights signifies the end of Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Feb 18, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Forget Thanksgiving! Lunar New Year Sees World's Largest Annual Migration

This mass migration totally dwarfs Thanksgiving travel in the United States.

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D. Feb 5, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
Get Out the Haggis, It's Burns Night!

This beloved holiday celebrates the poet Robert Burns and is full of whisky, readings and fat juicy haggis.

By Dave Roos Jan 24, 2019 Holidays / Other Holidays
The Cozy Icelandic Christmas Tradition You'll Want to Steal

On Christmas Eve, Icelandic families traditionally settle down to a cozy night of exchanging gifts of books and reading. It's all part of jólabókaflóð or the Christmas Book Flood.

By Dave Roos Dec 20, 2018 Holidays / Christmas
Santa Claus' 'Workshop Budget' Will Blow Your Mind

We tallied up how much dough it costs the big guy to give every kid in the world toys. And it's way more than we expected.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Dec 18, 2018 Holidays / Christmas
How Santa's Sleigh Works

Our theory on St. Nick's sweet ride: It's rustic on the outside and state-of-the-art on the inside. Learn more about the advanced technology we think runs Santa's sleigh (and those reindeer).

By John Fuller & Cherise Threewitt Culture & Traditions / Holidays
Don't Buy a Christmas Tree! Rent One Instead

Yes, you read that right. There are several options for renting Christmas trees. They're more eco-friendly and way more convenient.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Dec 7, 2018 Holidays / Christmas
How Much Will Americans Spend on Thanksgiving This Year?

Think you can feed your family of 10 at Thanksgiving for less than $50, total? The American Farm Bureau Federation says you can.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Nov 21, 2018 Holidays / Other Holidays

