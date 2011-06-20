Advertisement
Everyone loves a good holiday, no matter whether you're commemorating a special occasion or just looking for a day out of the office. Read about important holidays in these articles.
Advertisement
The typical manger scene features Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and an assortment of animals. But in Catalonia, Spain, there is one more character: a figure with his pants down taking a poop. But why?
White elephant. Mean Santa. Yankee swap. These are the holiday parties we live for. But if it feels like yours is getting a bit tired, we've got 10 rules to liven it up this year.
These Advent calendars give new meaning to the phrase "countdown to Christmas." Plus, where did the Advent calendar come from?
What's 63 feet long, 46 feet tall and filled with 12,000 cubic feet of helium? One of the behemoth balloons at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Learn how many balloon wranglers keep the parade afloat and other fascinating facts.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in New York City may be an iconic symbol of the holidays, but how well do you know this tree-dition?
Day of the Dead is not a Mexican version of Halloween. It's a celebration of life — both here and beyond — when the souls of the departed come home for feasting and fun. Here's how it started.
When your broomstick just won't do, and you're forced to fly the "friendly skies," at least you can feel safe knowing you can still show up dressed to kill.
This fall festival is about food, faith, lights and gifts. But please don't call it an Indian Hanukah.
As more states are swapping Columbus Day celebrations for Indigenous Peoples' Day observances, does Columbus Day still have any relevancy?
The July 14 holiday celebrated by the French is way more complicated than the term "Bastille Day" might suggest.
Which three presidents died on July 4? What's the Horribles Parade? And, should America be celebrating on July 2 instead?
Today Americans mostly celebrate it as the start of summer. But the annual May holiday has a significant history that's worthy of acknowledgment.
The Cinco de Mayo holiday is far more popular in the U.S. than in Mexico. Why is that and what does it celebrate?
The Easter holiday is on a different date each year. But how is the date determined? Answer: Look to the moon.
Nope, it's not the police code for marijuana possession. It has a way cooler origin story.
Why is April 1 a day to celebrate foolishness and play pranks on each other? How did this tradition begin?
Mardi Gras turns New Orleans into a hotbed of fun and reveling. This might make the festival's religious ties rather hard to imagine. So did how Mardi Gras get started?
The annual festival of lights signifies the end of Chinese New Year and the beginning of spring.
This mass migration totally dwarfs Thanksgiving travel in the United States.
This beloved holiday celebrates the poet Robert Burns and is full of whisky, readings and fat juicy haggis.
On Christmas Eve, Icelandic families traditionally settle down to a cozy night of exchanging gifts of books and reading. It's all part of jólabókaflóð or the Christmas Book Flood.
We tallied up how much dough it costs the big guy to give every kid in the world toys. And it's way more than we expected.
Our theory on St. Nick's sweet ride: It's rustic on the outside and state-of-the-art on the inside. Learn more about the advanced technology we think runs Santa's sleigh (and those reindeer).
Yes, you read that right. There are several options for renting Christmas trees. They're more eco-friendly and way more convenient.
Think you can feed your family of 10 at Thanksgiving for less than $50, total? The American Farm Bureau Federation says you can.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are the 7 Diatomic Elements?
June 22, 2020
Why Is 'Mayday' the International Distress Call?
June 22, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement