How do colleges get accredited?

When you start applying to various colleges, everyone says make sure the school is accredited. How do go about doing that?

Free Car or Free Waffle? The Millionth Customer Crapshoot

Some companies go all out for their millionth customer. Others think a plaque will do.

Can the Government Access Data on Electronic Devices in Checked Luggage?

The TSA can open your checked bags at an airport. But how deep can they dig into electronic devices they find inside?

Ghana's Fantasy Coffins Are to Die For

Ph.D. Students Hold Interpretive Dance-off — and It's Great

What is the biggest family tree ever assembled?

Why the 'Streisand Effect' Might Actually Make a Cover-up Go Viral

June 17, 2020

What Does Defund the Police Actually Mean?

June 16, 2020

When Presidential Approval Ratings Really Matter

June 9, 2020

Culture & Traditions

Cultures and Traditions takes a look at how people interact with each other. This might be through sub-cultures, relationships, fads or religion and spirituality.

Call it Arroba, Kukac or Strudel: The History of the @ Sign

10 Big Questions About Hinduism, Answered

5 Things to Know About Native American Languages Spoken in the 21st Century

Education

Education includes information on learning and career training. Learn more about topics like homeschooling, college-prep, career paths and more.

Deaf, Blind and Determined: How Helen Keller Learned to Communicate

What's the Difference Between a College and a University?

10 Famous Commencement Speeches

Government

Government is a key part of any society and culture. Learn more about different types of government, politics and civic issues.

What Exactly Is Antifa and How Does It Work?

When Presidential Approval Ratings Really Matter

Can the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election Be Postponed?

Legal System

The Legal System Channel features information related to how society deals with crime, criminals and law enforcement. Learn more about how governments operate their legal systems.

Why the 'Streisand Effect' Might Actually Make a Cover-up Go Viral

What Does Defund the Police Actually Mean?

What Was So Lucky About Mafia Boss Charles 'Lucky' Luciano?

What Are the 7 Diatomic Elements?
June 22, 2020

Why Is 'Mayday' the International Distress Call?
June 22, 2020

How Carmine, the Red Dye Made From Bugs, Makes It Into Your Food
June 22, 2020

