The Most Common Words in English Aren't Nouns or Verbs

" " None of the most common words are nouns. Viorika / Getty Images

Have you ever stopped mid-sentence and wondered, "What are the most common words in English?"

Words matter. They shape our thoughts, our interactions and our understanding of the world. Whether you're writing an article, preparing a speech or just trying to speak more fluently, knowing the most common words in English can make a big difference.

Advertisement

Language is always evolving. By searching through a vast database of English texts, we can find out which words dominate our daily life. Let's take a deep dive into the English language to uncover the words that appear most frequently in written English, everyday English conversations and even business speech.