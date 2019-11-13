Funerals and Burial Customs

Inside LA's Forest Lawn, Where the Biggest Celebrities Rest in Peace

Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in LA is much more than a cemetery housing some of America's most famous people. It also boasts gardens, churches, a huge mausoleum and an art museum.

By Kate Morgan

Is Human Composting the Greenest Burial Option?

California just became the fifth state to legalize human composting as an alternative to burial. How does this work?

By Lauren David

What's With Germany's Strict Burial Regulations?

In Germany, death may be permanent, but gravesites aren't. They're leased until the next "resident" moves in. That's just one grim regulation surrounding funerals and burials.

By Allison Troutner

Grave Matters: Why Are Caskets So Expensive?

You may experience sticker shock at the funeral home when you see the price of caskets. Why do they cost so much and is there anything you can do about the price?

By Dave Roos

Indians Forced to Change Death Rituals as COVID-19 Rages

Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs have been forced to abandon their long-standing practices around mourning the dead as COVID-19 overwhelms the country. What are they doing now?

By Natasha Mikles

How Obituaries Went From Dry Death Notices to Tributes to Truth

Obituaries do more than just let the world know someone died. They're a chance to pay tribute to someone, advocate for a cause or even settle a score.

By Dave Roos

Military Funerals Give Service Members and Families One Final Salute

Military funeral honors, involving a flag presentation and the playing of taps, can be very meaningful to the families of loved ones who served in the U.S. military. Who is eligible and how do you request these honors?

By Dave Roos

Ghana's Fantasy Coffins Are to Die For

Many Ghanians honor their dead by burying them in vibrant works of art made by skillful master carpenters. These fantasy coffins are shaped like everything from elaborate fish and lions to limos and even sneakers.

By Mark Mancini

'Scatter Days' Get Uncle Joe's Ashes Out of the Closet

Several crematoriums around the U.S. are holding days when people may scatter ashes of loved ones on the grounds of the funeral home – or otherwise dispose of them – for free.

By Nathan Chandler

Do You Have to Pull Over for a Funeral Procession?

Few rules on funeral processions are enshrined in law; most are just customs. But that doesn't mean you should break them.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Funerals Have Changed Since the 1960s. Here's How

A tombstone that features the deceased hobbies? Sure. A personalized playlist playing during the celebration of life? Check. Yep, the business of death isn't quite so gloomy anymore.

By Adina Solomon

State-funded Funerals: What Happens to the Unclaimed Dead?

Cities have protocols for making sure everyone — even the nameless — has an eternal resting place.

By Adina Solomon

Flameless Cremation Provides Alternative to Burial

More people are opting for cremation over traditional burials and in some states they can choose a water cremation.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Can You Bury Someone in Your Backyard?

Depending on which state you live in, you may be able to bury your loved ones in your garden. But there are some things to think about.

By Dave Roos

10 Muslim Funeral Traditions

Coping with the loss of a friend or family member is difficult, no matter what your faith. All religions have funeral rites and traditions for dealing with death, and Islam is no different. What are some Muslim funeral traditions?

By Becky Striepe

How Sky Burial Works

If you don't live amid the soaring peaks of the Himalayas, you may not have heard of this unique human burial practice. So, how does sky burial work?

By Robert Lamb