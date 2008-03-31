Relationships

Relationships are about how humans relate to one another. Learn more topics like love, marriage, genealogy, dating and divorce.

Learn More

Is Sleeping in Separate Beds a Relationship Buster?
Is Sleeping in Separate Beds a Relationship Buster?

More and more couples seem to be opting to sleep in separate beds or even separate bedrooms. But is this necessarily a bad thing, or could it be saving countless relationships?

By Alia Hoyt

There's More Than One Way to Be Monogamous
There's More Than One Way to Be Monogamous

We all think we know what it means, but is it possible that monogamy is a bit more complicated than we think it is?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Hey Dad! The Famous Fathers Quiz
Hey Dad! The Famous Fathers Quiz

"Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad" is a famous quote by baseball player Wade Boggs and lots of men have passed both tests. Learn more about these famous fathers and their offspring with our quiz.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

Famous Mothers Quiz
Famous Mothers Quiz

Much to the shock of kids everywhere, moms are people too! Take this quiz to test your knowledge of all types of mothers, from record-holders to renowned to notorious.

By Alia Hoyt

Dunbar's Got Your Friendship Number
Dunbar's Got Your Friendship Number

So, you've got 5,000 Facebook friends? Maybe, but not really. There's a quantifiable number of relationships people can successfully maintain, according to evolutionary anthropologist Robin Dunbar.

By Stell Simonton

Common-law Marriage and Divorce Differ by State
Common-law Marriage and Divorce Differ by State

Been together for years and assume you are common-law married? Better check the law in your state.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How Matchmakers Work
How Matchmakers Work

Matchmakers have paired up couples for centuries, and it doesn't seem as though laxer social rules and online dating has slackened their market. From traditional shadchans to professional Cupids, what does the modern matchmaker do?

By Cristen Conger & Kathryn Whitbourne

Advertisement

5 Quirky (and Super Specific) Dating Apps
5 Quirky (and Super Specific) Dating Apps

Dating isn't always easy. Fortunately, we've got apps that make finding partners with peculiar interests a breeze.

By Kate Kershner

If You Love Your Phone So Much, Why Don't You Marry It?
If You Love Your Phone So Much, Why Don't You Marry It?

Wait. Can you actually do that?

By Cristen Conger

Can You Get a 'Secret Divorce'?
Can You Get a 'Secret Divorce'?

A New York lawyer divorced his wife a few months after marriage without her knowing. They lived together a further 20 years. Don't try this at home.

By Dave Roos

Instagram Selfies Can Affect Romantic Relationships in Ways You Wouldn't Expect
Instagram Selfies Can Affect Romantic Relationships in Ways You Wouldn't Expect

It's kinda tricky, but when you combine positive body image with significant public selfie sharing, it can create a feedback loop with implications for relationships.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

Who's Your 'Backup Plan'? Now There's an App to Seal the Deal
Who's Your 'Backup Plan'? Now There's an App to Seal the Deal

You may have jokingly told a friend you'll marry them if neither of you is attached at age 30 or 40. Now a new app will allow you to put it in a contract.

By Alia Hoyt

Is January Really the Biggest Month for Divorces?
Is January Really the Biggest Month for Divorces?

"Happy New Year! Now let's get divorced." The arrival of a new calendar year often brings a jump in divorces. But January is not the only time divorces spike.

By Laurie L. Dove

Are women hardwired for monogamy?
Are women hardwired for monogamy?

One boyfriend or a bunch of boyfriends? Conventional wisdom asserts that women prefer one mate at a time, but mammals in general are rarely monogamous. Can an evolutionary perspective help clarify some things?

By Colleen Cancio

10 Dramatic Acts of Human Kindness
10 Dramatic Acts of Human Kindness

The news is filled with a never-ending stream of tragedy and cruelty, but also with gestures and acts meant to improve the lives of others -- and the world. Here are 10 of our favorites.

By Maria Trimarchi

Advertisement

How to Talk to Children About Tragedies in the News
How to Talk to Children About Tragedies in the News

When horrific events such as school shootings and terrorist attacks happen, they're covered non-stop in the media. You can't shield your child from every mention of tragedies 24/7, so what's the best way to discuss sensitive subjects?

By Maria Trimarchi

Are there really people who think rules just don't apply to them?
Are there really people who think rules just don't apply to them?

You know these people. They dart in front of you when you're checking out at the store. They cut you off on the highway with nary a signal. Are they just jerks, or could something else be going on with them?

By Kate Kershner

10 Career-ending Affairs
10 Career-ending Affairs

When famous people are caught in torrid romantic entanglements, it's not just tabloid fodder. It also can put a hard stop on career ambitions for both parties.

By Jacob Clifton

Does parenting make a difference?
Does parenting make a difference?

What really makes us who we are: nature or the nurturing influence of parents? Behavioral geneticists think our DNA makes all the difference, but psychologists disagree. Who's right?

By Cristen Conger

Advertisement

How Parenting Coaches Work
How Parenting Coaches Work

Like niche cousins of life coaches, parenting coaches serve as support hotlines for parents to strategize common challenges such as toilet training and attachment issues. But do these mentors really make a difference?

By Cristen Conger

How Temper Tantrums Work
How Temper Tantrums Work

Kids' temper tantrums and their accompanying sobs, screams and whines can be stressful for parents -- and embarrassing when they occur in public. Do these outbursts point to poor parenting skills, or are they a natural part of growing up?

By Cristen Conger

5 Modern Parenting Tips From Freud
5 Modern Parenting Tips From Freud

Neurologist-turned-shrink Sigmund Freud formulated theories of childhood development that others have spun into practical parenting advice. What would the groundbreaking psychoanalyst have to say about today's child rearing methods?

By Cristen Conger

Are two parents better than one?
Are two parents better than one?

Research has shown correlations between single parenting and adolescents' lower socioeconomic status and lower educational attainment, among other things. But could conflict-riddled two-parent households also have negative effects on kids?

By Cristen Conger

Advertisement

How Motherhood Works
How Motherhood Works

Since the late 1700s, U.S. moms have been regarded as the gatekeepers of the nation's future, but the constructs, demographics and social values related to motherhood have changed a great deal. What's it like to be a mom today?

By Cristen Conger

5 Signs of Overparenting
5 Signs of Overparenting

Even if your family budget does not leave room for luxuries such as college application coaches, you may still be guilty of overparenting. How do you know if it's time to step back?

By Cristen Conger