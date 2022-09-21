What's With Germany's Strict Burial Regulations?

" " German families do have the opportunity to scattered the cremains of their loved-ones' bodies at the cemetery forest known as FriedWald in Berlin, Germany. Frank Hoensch/Getty Images

The high costs of required burial (between 5,000 euros to 15,000 euros or about $4,900 to $14,800) and the desire to spread cremains in preferable locations are causing some German citizens to transport their loved one's bodies to neighboring countries in a relatively new practice called "corpse tourism" or "cremation tourism."

Ash spreading or burial regulations are much more flexible in countries like Switzerland and The Netherlands. Because private individuals in Germany can't handle cremains, it's becoming more popular for them to send their loved ones' bodies to a country where they are cremated and given back to their families where they can they spread the cremains however they like.

Advertisement

One of the only options families have for spreading cremains in Germany is a burial at sea. Using a biodegradable urn and only in very specific locations in the Baltic and North seas, the cremains can be spread. More recently, though, families can choose to have the ashes scattered in forests or planted at the roots of a tree and commemorated with a plaque hung on the tree's trunk, like in Berlin's FriedWald cemetery.

Many families and local governments are asking that the German government leave their strict regulations to things like transportation and architecture and finally allow families to mourn and celebrate the life of their loved ones in meaningful and healing ways.

Now That's Sad Most cemeteries in Germany have strict rules about what gravestones can look like. No ceramic photos can be placed on headstones, and many cemeteries forbid toys on children's graves or specific plants. Only certain details can be included on headstones.