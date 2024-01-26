5 Facts About the World's Largest McDonald's

" " The world's largest McDonald's restaurant is located in Orlando, Florida. Felix Mizioznikov / Shutterstock

Let's face it: The standard McDonald's menu in the United States of America does not have much in the way of variety. Not that there's anything wrong with burgers and chicken sandwiches, but worldwide the franchise has gotten creative with rice bowls, pasta and an array of spices to flavor the french fries.

But there's one thing the U.S. can brag about when it comes to the fast food eatery: It's home to the world's largest McDonald's, a unique restaurant that isn't just huge. It also offers entertainment and an expansive menu.

Read on to learn five facts about the impressive location.