14 Weird Christmas Traditions to Perplex and Delight You

Christmas traditions around the world are as diverse and creative as the people who celebrate them. Some customs are heartwarming — others are downright quirky — and all add a unique flavor to the holiday season.

1. Defecating Logs: Catalonia

In Catalonia, Christmas has a humorous and slightly bizarre twist with the Tió de Nadal, also known as the "Caga Tió" or "defecating log." This small wooden log, complete with a painted face and a blanket for warmth, is placed on the dining table and "fed" daily with treats like fruit, nuts and sweets.

On Christmas Eve, someone will beat the log with sticks while children sing traditional songs, encouraging it to "defecate" the Christmas food and other goodies hidden inside.

Equally quirky is the "caganer," a small figurine of a defecating person that's humorously tucked into nativity scenes. While it might seem out of place, the figurine of the pooping man symbolizes fertility, humor and the cycle of life.

2. Yule Goats: Scandinavia

The Yule goat was originally believed to roam villages before Christmas, ensuring that holiday preparations were done correctly. Over time, its role evolved into a bringer of gifts, much like Santa Claus — though eventually, Father Christmas took over.

Today, small straw Yule goats are popular tree decorations, and in some areas, large straw goats are constructed as festive displays. The most famous of these is the Gävle Goat in Sweden, a massive structure that has become infamous for frequently being burned down by pranksters.

4. Kentucky Fried Christmas: Japan

Christmas in Japan is less about religion and more about festive fun, and nothing encapsulates this better than the tradition of eating KFC for Christmas dinner.

In the 1970s, KFC launched a wildly successful marketing campaign, "Kentucky for Christmas," positioning fried chicken as the ultimate Christmas meal.

Now, families across Japan preorder their chicken buckets weeks in advance, and Christmas Eve lines at KFC locations can stretch out the door. It's a uniquely commercial yet heartwarming way for the entire family to bond over a meal during the holidays.

5. Hiding Brooms: Norway

In Norway, Christmas Eve has a touch of the supernatural. According to local folklore, witches and evil spirits roam freely on this night, searching for brooms to steal for their midnight rides.

To protect themselves, families hide their brooms and other cleaning tools, often adding an extra layer of precaution with festive prayers or traditions. This spooky yet lighthearted custom is a charming blend of Christmas cheer and ancient superstition.

6. Spider Webs: Ukraine

In Ukraine, Christmas trees are decorated with artificial spider webs, a tradition inspired by an old folktale. According to legend, a poor widow and her children couldn't afford ornaments for their tree.

On Christmas morning, they discovered it covered in sparkling spider webs, which glimmered like tinsel in the sunlight. The webs were said to be spun by a grateful spider that had found warmth and shelter in the family's humble home during the cold winter night.

This story is now honored with intricate web-shaped decorations, symbolizing good luck, gratitude and the beauty of unexpected blessings.

7. Night of the Radishes: Mexico

Oaxaca, Mexico, transforms Christmas into an artistic showcase with La Noche de los Rábanos, or the Night of the Radishes, held every December 23. Local artisans carve large radishes into intricate sculptures depicting nativity scenes, holiday icons and cultural motifs.

Crowds gather to admire the creations, and prizes are awarded for the most creative displays. This unique tradition combines artistry, community spirit and holiday cheer.

8. Burning the Devil: Guatemala

In Guatemala, the holiday season begins with a fiery tradition on December 7 called La Quema del Diablo, or the Burning of the Devil. Families clean their homes and gather trash, which is then set alight in a symbolic cleansing ritual to ward off evil spirits.

Piñatas shaped like devils are often added to the flames, making this an exciting and cathartic way to prepare for the Christmas season. It's definitely more dynamic than the typical Christmas lights display in the U.S.

9. Las Posadas: Colorado

Las Posadas is a cherished, nine-night celebration that begins on December 16 and culminates on Christmas Eve, reenacting Mary and Joseph's search for shelter in Bethlehem.

This tradition, which symbolizes their quest for a place to stay before the birth of Jesus, is deeply rooted in Mexican culture and widely celebrated across Latin America.

Hispanic communities in the United States, including those in Colorado, also preserve this meaningful tradition. On the final night, participants bring the observance to life with vibrant processions.

Children and adults dress as Mary, Joseph, shepherds, angels and other biblical figures, traveling from house to house. At each stop, they sing traditional songs requesting shelter, only to be turned away until they reach a final home or church that symbolically welcomes them in.

The evening concludes with prayers, joyous celebrations, festive food, music and often piñatas.

10. Tomte Spirits: Delaware

Christmas Eve coincides with a playful and slightly mystical tradition rooted in Scandinavian folklore in Delaware: leaving out milk for the mischievous Tomte spirits. The Tomte, also known as Nisse in some Nordic countries, are mythical creatures thought to guard farmsteads and bring good fortune.

However, they are also known for their vengeful nature if not properly respected.

According to legend, offering milk or porridge on Christmas Eve appeases the Tomte, ensuring they remain protective and do not cause mischief. While this tradition has its roots in ancient Scandinavian customs, it has found its way into Delaware's holiday celebrations, where families delight in keeping the Tomte satisfied.

11. Christmas Eve Show Toss: Czech Republic

Christmas Eve in Czech Republic is filled with enchanting traditions that blend folklore with festive joy. One of the most iconic customs is the shoe toss, a playful ritual for single women.

By throwing a shoe over their shoulder, they hope to predict their marital future — if the shoe lands pointing toward the door, it's believed they'll marry within the year.

12. Mummering: Newfoundland

The holiday season in Newfoundland, Canada, is brought to life by the quirky and colorful tradition of mummering. Participants, known as mummers, dress in elaborate disguises featuring mismatched clothing, whimsical accessories, masks and veils, all designed to obscure their identities and add an air of mystery to the festivities.

Rooted in old English and Irish customs, mummering transforms the Christmas season into a playful and communal celebration. Disguised mummers visit neighbors' homes during the 12 days of Christmas, performing songs, dances or skits while the hosts attempt to guess their identities.

If the host guesses correctly, the mummer removes their disguise; if not, the fun continues. Small treats such as food, drinks or candy are often shared, adding a festive and neighborly spirit to the occasion.

13. Sauna Gatherings: Finland

In Finland, there's a cherished tradition of sauna gatherings, an integral part of Finnish culture and holiday celebrations. The sauna, considered a sacred space, becomes a tranquil haven where families come together to unwind, cleanse and reflect. This practice is deeply rooted in Finland's history, where the sauna has long been associated with physical and spiritual well-being.

On Christmas Eve, many families heat their saunas, creating a peaceful atmosphere lit by candles or soft, warm lighting. The experience is often seen as a way to purify the body and mind before the festivities begin.

For some, it's also a moment to honor their ancestors, as traditional beliefs hold that spirits visit the sauna on Christmas Eve. Families may leave the sauna empty after their gathering to symbolically welcome these ancestral spirits.

14. Rollerskating to Church: Venezuela

Caracas, Venezuela, celebrates Christmas Eve with a unique tradition: roller-skating to early-morning Mass. Known as Misa de Aguinaldo, these special services take place during the days leading up to Christmas, with the most festive one on December 24.

What makes this tradition stand out is the mode of transportation: roller skates.

In the early morning hours, the streets of Caracas are closed to cars, creating a safe and cheerful path for skaters heading to church.

Families, friends and neighbors take part, transforming the journey into a joyful event. Children often join in by holding onto ropes or strings attached to skaters, while Christmas carols and the jingling of bells fill the air.

Once they arrive, worshippers participate in a Mass that often includes traditional Venezuelan music such as "gaitas" and "aguinaldos." Afterward, families return home to share a festive breakfast, typically featuring dishes like "hallacas" (a tamale-like dish made of corn dough, meats and spices) and "pan de jamón" (sweet bread filled with ham, raisins and olives).