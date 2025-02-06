Branch Davidians and David Koresh's the End of the World

Koresh (born Vernon Wayne Howell) was originally a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, whose members lived simply and anticipated the return of Christ.

But Koresh pursued a romantic relationship with a church leader's 15-year-old daughter, and church leaders were generally concerned about the way Koresh's charisma drew younger members to him. Before long, church leaders expelled him.

At age 22, he joined the Branch Davidian Seventh Day Adventists, a splinter group. When Branch Davidian leader Lois Roden died, Koresh waged a battle with Lois' son George for control of the group.

Early Violence Among Branch Davidians

Koresh eventually gathered seven camouflaged (and heavily armed) followers and headed to the Branch Davidians' Mount Carmel complex in Waco. Gunfire broke out, George Roden was shot, and Koresh and his followers were tried for attempted murder. But a mistrial was declared, and they all went free.

Koresh ultimately took over the Branch Davidians, claiming that God had chosen him to usher in the end of the world. Then he remade the sect. He told his followers that they were God's chosen people and needed to isolate themselves from the outside world and its sins.

Koresh's male followers were expected to practice celibacy. Koresh himself engaged in polygamy, marrying several teen daughters of his followers, who then bore his children.

He explained to his followers that he was simply acting in response to messages he'd received from God, called "lights."