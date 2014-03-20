Body Art

Sometimes, the best accessory is one you wear on your own skin. If you've ever been inspired by a design featured on "L.A. Ink", we’ve got all the details you need to make the ink your own. Get a peek at the ink celebs are sporting.

Learn More

Try a Tattoo Without the Commitment
Try a Tattoo Without the Commitment

Not ready for a permanent tattoo? Get one that's designed to fade over time instead.

By Madison Palmer

Ways to Keep Your Old Tattoos Looking Fresh and New
Ways to Keep Your Old Tattoos Looking Fresh and New

Tattoos age just like we do. But that doesn't have to be a bad thing. There are simple ways to make them pop and look good, no matter how old they are.

By Allison Troutner

The Nose Knows: 5 Questions to Ask Before a Septum Piercing
The Nose Knows: 5 Questions to Ask Before a Septum Piercing

Septum piercing has been a worldwide symbol of beauty and a rite of passage in many cultures for centuries, but there are definitely some things to know before you take the plunge and pierce.

By Wendy Bowman

Advertisement

Henna Tattoos: The History of an Ancient Art
Henna Tattoos: The History of an Ancient Art

Henna tattoos seem to be everywhere and all the rage, but the rich tradition behind this beautiful form of body art began as a wedding staple in ancient India.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

DNA Tattoos: I’ve Got You Into My Skin
DNA Tattoos: I’ve Got You Into My Skin

Until now, it would be difficult to find a tattoo artist willing to ink your loved one's DNA into your skin. But times are changing in the tattoo world.

By Jesslyn Shields

The History of Makeup Is Surprisingly Elitist
The History of Makeup Is Surprisingly Elitist

From nail polish to lipstick, cosmetics have long been markers of social standing.

By Kate Kershner

5 Bizarre Good Luck Charms
5 Bizarre Good Luck Charms

Lots of us like to put a little faith in lucky charms. But while they're often taken for granted, many lucky charms are downright strange when you think about they really are.

By Bambi Turner

Advertisement

Can a full coat of body paint kill you?
Can a full coat of body paint kill you?

Body painting, popular with models, artists and cosplayers, is a visually striking medium. But are there hidden dangers? Can head-to-toe body paint actually kill you? Read this to find out if death by paint is real.

By Debra Ronca

Can you get a glow-in-the-dark tattoo?
Can you get a glow-in-the-dark tattoo?

Tattoos are pretty conspicuous, and most are meant to be. But what if we told you the seemingly clean-cut person next to you has an arm covered with ink, and you just can't see it? Welcome to the world of glow-in-the-dark tattoos.

By Debra Ronca

Do tattoos have a smell?
Do tattoos have a smell?

It's not difficult to see a tattoo – it's often visible, right there on someone's body. But is it possible to recognize a tattoo by its smell?

By Debra Ronca

Do tongue tattoos affect your sense of taste?
Do tongue tattoos affect your sense of taste?

We've all teased someone by sticking out our tongue. But imagine your friend's shock when your taster sports a tattoo with a smiley face. Is there a trade-off for this unusual tattoo? Find out if your food still tastes the same with an inked tongue.

By Debra Ronca

Advertisement

How Transdermal Implants Work
How Transdermal Implants Work

You've heard of tattoos and tongue rings, maybe even split tongues. Transdermals, however, take body modification to a whole new level.

By Julia Layton

How Tongue Splitting Works
How Tongue Splitting Works

Two tongues are better than one -- at least, that's what some body modification enthusiasts might say. How (and why) do some folks halve this all important part of their body?

By Chas Hoppe

How Body Painting Works
How Body Painting Works

Body painting, which some say is man's first artwork, has become a hip, temporary art form that generates lots of "oohs" and "ahs." Want to try your hand at body painting? Here's how.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

10 Celebrity Tattoos We Just Don't Get
10 Celebrity Tattoos We Just Don't Get

The worst fashion choices (your jade taffeta prom dress or those cheetah-print capri pants) come off your body at the end of the day, and you can eventually forget them. Tattoos? Not so much. Here are 10 examples of ink gone wrong in Hollywood.

By Chris Obenschain

Advertisement

10 Tips for Getting Your First Tattoo
10 Tips for Getting Your First Tattoo

Getting your first tattoo is a rite of passage. But before you get your guitar gently inked on your bicep, it's important to do your research and know what you're getting into. Here are 10 tips for the tattoo virgin.

By Emilie Sennebogen

History of Tattooing
History of Tattooing

The oldest examples of tattooing yet found were discovered on a corpse dating back to 3300 BC. Learn about this and more in this history of tattooing.

By Meghan E. Smith

Top Tattoo Mistakes: L.A. Ink
Top Tattoo Mistakes: L.A. Ink

The L.A. Ink posse is counting down the top five mistakes people make when getting a tattoo. Get their advice for what not to do the next time you get a tattoo.