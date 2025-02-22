Signs She’s Not in Love with You – She’s Just Playing Along

" " If she’s affectionate or attentive only when she wants favors, gifts, or support, her love may not be real. RealPeopleGroup / Getty Images

Navigating the intricacies of romantic relationships can be a delicate and often perplexing journey. One of the most devastating experiences is realizing that the love you thought was genuine was merely an illusion - a facade carefully crafted to serve the self-interests of your partner. This realization can leave deep scars, shaking the very foundation of trust and intimacy that should be the bedrock of a healthy relationship.

However, there are tell-tale signs that can help you discern whether the affection being showered upon you is authentic or merely a cleverly orchestrated performance. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore 22 distinct indicators that may suggest your partner is pretending to love you, empowering you to make informed decisions about the future of your relationship.