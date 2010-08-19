Please enter terms to search for.

Culture

Why Frederick Douglass Was the Father of the Civil Rights Movement

Frederick Douglass spent the first 15 years of his life as a slave but rose to become a famous orator and abolitionist – as well as the most photographed American of the 19th century.

The Ballad of the Pickled Whaling Captain from Connecticut

This is the strange-but-true story of Capt. Sluman Gray, who died at sea and was preserved in barrel of rum. What would become of this soused specimen?

Conspiracy Theories and Creationism Depend on the Same Backward Logic

It's oddly comforting and intuitive to think things happen for a reason. And it's something that both creationists and conspiracy theory enthusiasts do.

How the Boston Massacre Fanned the Flames of a Revolution

The Peace Sign: From No Nukes Logo to Anti-war Symbol

Why John Adams Despised Being Vice President

Why the 'Streisand Effect' Might Actually Make a Cover-up Go Viral

June 17, 2020

What Does Defund the Police Actually Mean?

June 16, 2020

When Presidential Approval Ratings Really Matter

June 9, 2020

History

How Many Continents Are There? Depends Whom You Ask

What Was the Tulsa Race Massacre and Why Does it Still Haunt the City?

Kate Warne: First Female Pinkerton Detective Thwarted Lincoln Assassination Attempt

People

What Exactly Is Antifa and How Does It Work?

What Are the 7 Diatomic Elements?
June 22, 2020

Why Is 'Mayday' the International Distress Call?
June 22, 2020

How Carmine, the Red Dye Made From Bugs, Makes It Into Your Food
June 22, 2020

