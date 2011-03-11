Television and Culture
Television and culture have each affected the other in major ways. From epic historical moments to hilarious TV catch phrases, television and culture influence each other daily. In this section we'll examine the relationship between television and culture.
Inside LA's Forest Lawn, Where the Biggest Celebrities Rest in Peace
Is Human Composting the Greenest Burial Option?
What's With Germany's Strict Burial Regulations?
Try a Tattoo Without the Commitment
Ways to Keep Your Old Tattoos Looking Fresh and New
The Nose Knows: 5 Questions to Ask Before a Septum Piercing
What in the World Is a 'Shoey'?
Did You Know It's 2015 in Ethiopia Right Now?
What Are the 10 Largest Cities in the World by Population?
Januarius, Februarius, Mars, Aprilis? How Each Month Got Its Name
New Oxford Dictionary Will Document African American English Lexicon
How Are Words Removed From a Dictionary?
Celebratory Yard Signs Are Having a Major Moment
Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia! You Know the Jingle, Now Hear the Chia Pet Story
Has Guinness World Records Set Any World Records?
5 Family Traditions for New Babies
5 Family Anniversary Traditions
5 Family Traditions for Daughters
La Pascualita: Bridal Shop Mannequin or Embalmed Corpse?
What Is the Real Meaning Behind 'Ring Around the Rosie'?
If You Hear the Cries of La Llorona, Run
The Firm vs. the Family: How Does the British Monarchy Really Work?
What's the Difference Between a Duke and an Earl?
Having a Cherokee Ancestor Doesn’t Necessarily Make You Cherokee Too
How the Millennial Generation Works
Millennials Are Making Birthday Cards a Thing Again
Nope, Boomers and Xers Don’t Work Harder Than Millennials
Why Are Bluebird Days Great for Skiers and Bad for Hunters?
What's the Difference Between 'Affect' and 'Effect'?
Made in America: The Ridiculous History of 'OK'
Celebrate Galentine's Day, Leslie Knope Style
National Bubble Wrap Day? Who Is Making Up These Weird Holidays?
Mexico's Night of the Radishes, a Quirky Christmas Tradition
Can You Get in Trouble for Not Flying the U.S. Flag at Half-staff?
What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
A Look at the White House's Most Memorable Weddings
Is Sleeping in Separate Beds a Relationship Buster?
There's More Than One Way to Be Monogamous
Hey Dad! The Famous Fathers Quiz
How Old Was Jesus When He Died?
Who Were the 12 Tribes of Israel and Did They Exist?
Why Are the Biblical Gog and Magog Considered Sinister?
Reading the Rails: What Was the Hobo Code?
Afrofuturism: Where Technology, Culture and the Black Experience Meet
Who Is Karen and Why Is She So Mad?
Learn More
Sure, you might know which candy bar you're supposed to break a piece off of, but there are a lot of other jingles out there. See how many of these you recognize!
By Alia Hoyt
Atlanta's Susan Bennett never knew she was primed to become one of the world's most famous voices until Siri first debuted on American iPhones in 2011.
Are you over-ingesting on media? Perhaps an overhaul of your "media diet" is in order.
By John Donovan
Advertisement
The 'Last Week Tonight' host took an enthusiastic media to task on his HBO show for oversimplifying good science and turning a blind eye to bad studies.
The American Academy of Pediatrics exchanges its 'turn it off' stance for a more nuanced approach.
By Julia Layton
Modern media embrace the flying machines. But is that good for our society?
By Chris Opfer
Every con has vendors, but Star Wars Celebration offers some of the most drool-worthy art, accessories and armor in the galaxy. Check out art by Cat Staggs, armor by Anovos and unique jewelry by Norse Legion.
Advertisement
What would a Star Wars convention be without costumes? Fans from all over the world share their fantastic handmade creations with us, including a handmaiden, a wookiee and the latest Star Wars villain.
Every Star Wars fan has favorite things they love about the galaxy far, far away. We conducted an informal poll at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim to find out what planets, tech and characters from the Star Wars universe are the most popular.
Star Wars: Force for Change and Unicef Kid Power teamed up at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim to show kids (and kids at heart) that they have the power to create meaningful change in the world while having fun.
Steve Sansweet gave our crew a guided tour of the amazing displays he brought to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim. From paintings to plushies, the Rancho Obi-Wan booth was stuffed with original creations.
Advertisement
Join Holly Frey from HowStuffWorks as she gets an early look at the beautiful props and costumes from the up coming Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And make sure to check out all of our coverage from Star Wars Celebration 2015.
We've all done it. You planned to watch just one episode of your favorite show but ended up burning through four or five in a single setting. Ever wonder why binge watching is so addictive?
Since 2006, there's been an enormous increase in mass murders and many experts think this may be because of the publicity these criminals receive on TV and the Internet. Could the wide coverage inspire copycat behavior?
By Alia Hoyt
Emergency rooms on TV are fraught with drama and tension. While nonfictional ERs have their share of stressful moments, a lot of the work they do is misrepresented when it's transferred to the entertainment sphere.
Advertisement
Maybe you could care less about grammar. After all, it's a doggy-dog world? No. That might sound right, but it's one of 10 common phrases people say wrong.
By Chris Opfer
Does TV shape culture or reflect it? Since TVs became commonplace in American homes in the 1950s, pundits have debated their positive and negative effects. We'll examine some of the changes.
Love it or hate it, you have to admit that TV is one of the most powerful forms of mass media in the Western world. But what are some of the most famous, world-changing TV moments?
From flat-screen HDTVs to small, flip-open screens, TV viewing has become part of everyday life, far removed from the luxurious event of watching black-and-white TV in its earliest days. How has this evolution changed America?
Advertisement
Since the advent of smartphones, you can check your e-mail, catch up on Facebook, browse the Internet and even watch videos, all on the go. Naturally, cell phones have already affected our viewing habits and changed the TV industry. But how?
Home theater technology is offering better and better picture and sound at lower and lower prices. When will the home viewing experience supplant theaters entirely?
Since the launch of ESPN in 1979, 24-hour sports stations have grown into a multibillion dollar industry, with even extremely niche-focused sports networks pulling in millions in revenue. How has this had an impact on society?
Since DVRs have gained popularity, TV networks have had to adapt to the time-shifting, commercial-skipping technology. DVRs allow viewers to schedule recordings and watch programs whenever they like. But are these viewings factored into ratings?
Advertisement
You laugh, but a whole generation of mad men once trembled at the thought of VCRS and, more important, the total destruction they stood to wreak on ad sales. It didn't happen though. Is it the same story with digital video recording?
It's impossible to say for certain whether TV has been good or bad for American politics. But the introduction of the television definitely changed the political landscape in the United States, from the election of the president to the city council.
By Matt Sailor