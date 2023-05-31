What Are the Most and Least Popular Birthdays in the U.S.?

" " Happy Birthday! Certain months are far more popular for births than others. Shannon Fagan/Getty Images

It may seem as if you're buying a lot more birthday gifts at certain times of the year. Why is this? Is it your imagination or are there more babies born in specific months?

The career website Zippia used statistics compiled by the data website fivethirtyeight looking at American births between 1994 and 2014. The birth data set came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics and the Social Security Administration.

The final result? Sept. 9 was the most common birthday in the U.S. An average of 12,301 babies were born on that particular day of the year. So, it's very likely that you know a lot of 9/9 babies. Here is a list of the top 10 most common birthdays each year:

Sept. 9 Sept. 19 Sept. 12 Sept. 17 Sept. 10 July 7 Sept. 20 Sept. 15 Sept. 16 Sept. 18

Notice that all except one in the top 10 is in September. The outlier is July 7.