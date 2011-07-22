Family Traditions
Every family is like a miniature society in itself. No family does it quite the same. What kind of family traditions do you celebrate? Read about all kinds family traditions in these articles.
Every day with an infant is a celebration -- and spittle marathon. Can traditions create even brighter memories and afford parents much-needed breaks?
Learn about the importance of family traditions in building relationships, tips for reinvigorating old traditions and starting new ones.
By Chris Opfer
Family traditions foster senses of stability and collective identity, but do kids get why they're important? Learn at what age children might start to understand.
Have you ever wondered about your family heritage? The best way to keep important traditions alive is to celebrate them.
By Jane McGrath
It's OK to adapt traditions to better suit your family -- the idea is to share joy and values through rituals, not make each other miserable. Read on for a quick-start guide.
From holiday dinners to goofy birthday rituals, traditions are the things that make your family unique. Here are five ways to make holidays and milestones more meaningful (and fun!) for everyone.
Parent-daughter traditions can take their cues from location, culture, religion and other influences. Here are five that celebrate girls' unique role in their families.
A family vacation isn't just about the destination -- it's about the journey and the traditions that you make together.
Introducing new traditions and rituals to your family isn't very difficult -- all it takes is some brainstorming and a little trial-and-error. But how do you get started?
Picking your nose in traffic may be a habit, but you probably wouldn't call it a tradition. So just when does a habit become a tradition?
One of the greatest joys of parenting is watching your children learn about the world around them. But when it comes to learning to read, what are some ideas and traditions that can help your child through the process?
Almost every family tradition has its roots in necessity. Over time, that necessity becomes nostalgia, and eventually, it becomes another way for families to relate and connect with one another. But how important are these traditions?