Family Traditions

Every family is like a miniature society in itself. No family does it quite the same. What kind of family traditions do you celebrate? Read about all kinds family traditions in these articles.

Learn More

5 Family Traditions for New Babies
5 Family Traditions for New Babies

Every day with an infant is a celebration -- and spittle marathon. Can traditions create even brighter memories and afford parents much-needed breaks?

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Build Family Traditions
How to Build Family Traditions

Learn about the importance of family traditions in building relationships, tips for reinvigorating old traditions and starting new ones.

By Chris Opfer

Do kids get the importance of family traditions?
Do kids get the importance of family traditions?

Family traditions foster senses of stability and collective identity, but do kids get why they're important? Learn at what age children might start to understand.

By Laurie L. Dove

Advertisement

How to Celebrate Your Family Heritage
How to Celebrate Your Family Heritage

Have you ever wondered about your family heritage? The best way to keep important traditions alive is to celebrate them.

By Jane McGrath

How to Choose Which Traditions to Pass On to Your Children
How to Choose Which Traditions to Pass On to Your Children

It's OK to adapt traditions to better suit your family -- the idea is to share joy and values through rituals, not make each other miserable. Read on for a quick-start guide.

By Christine Venzon

5 Family Anniversary Traditions
5 Family Anniversary Traditions

From holiday dinners to goofy birthday rituals, traditions are the things that make your family unique. Here are five ways to make holidays and milestones more meaningful (and fun!) for everyone.

By Alison Cooper

5 Family Traditions for Daughters
5 Family Traditions for Daughters

Parent-daughter traditions can take their cues from location, culture, religion and other influences. Here are five that celebrate girls' unique role in their families.

By Cristen Conger

Advertisement

5 Family Vacation Traditions
5 Family Vacation Traditions

A family vacation isn't just about the destination -- it's about the journey and the traditions that you make together.

By Laurie L. Dove

How to Introduce New Traditions to Your Family
How to Introduce New Traditions to Your Family

Introducing new traditions and rituals to your family isn't very difficult -- all it takes is some brainstorming and a little trial-and-error. But how do you get started?

By Marie Willsey

When does a habit become a tradition?
When does a habit become a tradition?

Picking your nose in traffic may be a habit, but you probably wouldn't call it a tradition. So just when does a habit become a tradition?

By Kevin P. Allen

5 Traditions for Teaching Kids to Read
5 Traditions for Teaching Kids to Read

One of the greatest joys of parenting is watching your children learn about the world around them. But when it comes to learning to read, what are some ideas and traditions that can help your child through the process?

By Jacob Clifton

Advertisement

Are family traditions important?
Are family traditions important?

Almost every family tradition has its roots in necessity. Over time, that necessity becomes nostalgia, and eventually, it becomes another way for families to relate and connect with one another. But how important are these traditions?

By Jacob Clifton