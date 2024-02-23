A Look at Teratophilia: The Attraction to Monsters

Teratophilia, like many other atypical sexual interests, is about as old as humanity itself. There are numerous examples, from ancient mythology to present-day news stories.

Teratophilia in Folklore

Stories featuring vampires and werewolves often have a sexual dimension. While in many narratives, the monsters tend to prey upon people, their popularity across time and societies would suggest that audiences find something tantalizing in these fictional encounters.

Beyond these two classics, there are also mermaids and mermen, incubi and succubi, and others.

Teratophilia in Bigfoot Erotica

Yes, it’s a thing. In the 2018 Virginia Congressional race, Republican Denver Riggleman was criticized for posting an Instagram illustration of a naked, well-endowed Bigfoot, causing a minor scandal (Riggleman denied all the accusations of teratophilia).

The genre is sizable — we won't list the popular Bigfoot erotica titles here, but you can easily find them with a quick Google search.

Teratophilia in Contemporary Film

Under the sea, one might find more gentle monsters, such as in the 2017 film "The Shape of Water." The film features a love affair between a human woman and a monster called the Amphibian Man.