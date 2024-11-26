5 Black-Red-Yellow Flag Designs Around the World

" " To many, this striped flag represents a unified German nation. But there are multiple yellow, red and black flags representing nations on different continents. Hiroshi Higuchi / Getty Images

The black-red-yellow flag color combination has roots dating back to the 13th century. The flag of the Holy Roman Empire, an imperial banner used by the Holy Roman Emperor, featured a black eagle with a red beak and red claws on top of a golden background.

Though this wasn't a national flag, it inspired the black-red-gold flag of the German Republic, which is likely the most well-known of the flags carrying this color combination.

Flags that are black, red and yellow often tell stories of strength, resilience and pride. These colors may also represent unity and other parts of national identity for the countries that fly them.