5 Black-Red-Yellow Flag Designs Around the World

By: Ada Tseng  |  Nov 26, 2024
To many, this striped flag represents a unified German nation. But there are multiple yellow, red and black flags representing nations on different continents. Hiroshi Higuchi / Getty Images

The black-red-yellow flag color combination has roots dating back to the 13th century. The flag of the Holy Roman Empire, an imperial banner used by the Holy Roman Emperor, featured a black eagle with a red beak and red claws on top of a golden background.

Though this wasn't a national flag, it inspired the black-red-gold flag of the German Republic, which is likely the most well-known of the flags carrying this color combination.

Flags that are black, red and yellow often tell stories of strength, resilience and pride. These colors may also represent unity and other parts of national identity for the countries that fly them.

Contents
  1. Germany
  2. Belgium
  3. Angola
  4. East Timor (Black, Red, Yellow and White)
  5. Uganda (Black, Red, Yellow, White and Gray)

1. Germany

Germany flag
Germany flag. SimpleImages / Getty Images

Germany's national flag features three equal horizontal bands of black, red and yellow.

During 19th century movements to free Germany from French occupation, freedom fighters from the Lützowian Free Corps wore black uniforms with a red adornments and golden buttons. The colors became a symbol or unity and freedom.

Over the years, Germany's official flag has evolved numerous times. The black-white-red flag was created under the North German Confederation, from 1867 to 1871, and that was later adopted as that national flag of the German Empire.

West Germany restored the original black-red-yellow flag design in 1949.

The flag of East Germany, adopted by the German Democratic Republic, featured the same three equal horizontal bands of black red, and gold, but added the National Emblem of East Germany in the center. The coat of arms featured a compass and a hammer within a ring of rye, symbolizing the connection between the workers, farmers and intellectuals.

After Germany's reunification, West Germany's flag became the official German flag.

2. Belgium

Belgium flag
Belgium flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

Belgium's national flag is made of equal vertical black, yellow and red stripes. The pattern is reminiscent of the three vertical stripes of the French flag.

The colors are a reference to the heraldry of the Duchy of Brabant, a province of Belgium from 1830 to 1995. The coat of arms features a yellow lion with red claws and a red tongue on a black background.

3. Angola

Angola flag
Angola flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

Angola's national flag combines a black top half with a red bottom half, featuring a central yellow emblem of a gear, star and machete.

The black represents Africa. In the '70s, when the official flag was first adopted, the red symbolized socialism — but in modern times, the red has evolved to honor the country's bloodshed as it struggled for independence. The yellow signifies Angola's wealth.

In the yellow emblem, the gear represents the industrial workers, the machete symbolizes agricultural laborers, and the star represents internationalism and progress.

4. East Timor (Black, Red, Yellow and White)

East Timor flag
East Timor flag. Manuel Augusto Moreno / Getty Images

The flag of East Timor, officially the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste in Southeast Asia, has a red background. On the left side near the staff, there is a star on top of a black isosceles triangle, overlapping on top of a bigger yellow isosceles triangle.

The meanings of the flag's colors has evolved over time.

When the flag was first adopted in 1975, the black represented 400 years of colonial oppression. The yellow triangle represented the struggle for independence. The red referred to the spilled blood of the people. And the white star represented hope for a better future.

After the new Constitution of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste was instated in 2002, it declared that black symbolized obscurantism, yellow represented wealth, red symbolized the struggle for national liberation and the white star represents peace, or "the light that guides."

5. Uganda (Black, Red, Yellow, White and Gray)

Uganda flag
Uganda flag. Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

The background of Uganda's national flag is made of six equal horizontal stripes. Starting from the top, the stripes are black, yellow, red, black, yellow and red.

In the middle, there's a grey crane on top of a white circle. The crane is the official symbol of Uganda and also the name of the country's soccer team, the Uganda Cranes. The flag's crane has red and yellow feathers on its head and a red tail.

Black represents the people of Uganda, yellow stands for the country's abundant sunshine and red symbolizes brotherhood among all Ugandans.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

