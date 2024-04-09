The Life and Death of Timothy Treadwell, the 'Grizzly Man'

Timothy Treadwell was already somewhat well-known when he embarked on his last trip to Alaska in 2003, but he became famous for his gruesome death in Katmai National Park. Here's what happened.

Before the Attack

Treadwell spent the summer of 2003 in the Kaflia Bay area of Katmai National Park with his partner, Amie Huguenard. They had planned to leave Alaska before October, when food is scarce and most bears have already begun hibernating.

Treadwell and Huguenard actually left Kaflia Bay on September 26, but decided to return on September 29 for another week of bear-watching. Rain was on the forecast, which would flood the creeks leading to more fish and potentially more bear sightings.

The Attacks

Treadwell and Huguenard were killed on October 5, 2003, the day before they were scheduled to depart Kaflia Bay. There were no other people in the area to witness their deaths, but Larry Van Daele, a wildlife biologist who accompanied park rangers and state troopers to investigate the scene of the attacks, believes the encounter occurred during twilight or early evening, in the rain.

According to the National Park Service's official investigation report, Treadwell likely stepped outside the tent to investigate the presence of a bear nearby. The bear, probably startled by Treadwell's sudden appearance, either hit or bit Treadwell, who called out to Huguenard for help.

Huguenard told Treadwell to "play dead," and the bear left for a few minutes — only to return once Treadwell started moving again. As the bear continued to attack, Treadwell called for Huguenard to hit it with something, and she told him to fight.

Van Daele believes that Huguenard's screaming may have sounded like the cry of an animal, which may be why the bear returned to kill her after Treadwell's death.

Aftermath

Huguenard and Treadwell's remains were discovered on October 6, when bush pilot Willy Fulton returned to the couple's campsite to pick them up. Fulton found the tent flattened and a bear protecting a cache of human remains near the campsite.

Fulton unsuccessfully tried to drive the bear away from the campsite before calling the National Park Service in nearby King Salmon and State Troopers in Kodiak. Within an hour, Alaska State Troopers and National Park Service personnel arrived at the scene.

They encountered two bears at close range (an older, larger male and a smaller subadult) and shot them due to perceived aggression. The larger bear was later found to have human remains in its gastrointestinal tract; the smaller bear was eaten by other bears before it could be necropsied.