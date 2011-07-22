National Traditions
The variety of national traditions across the planet is mind-boggling. Read about the unique traditions from around the world -- and in your own country.
Lowering a U.S. flag to half-staff is a symbol of mourning. But can you get into trouble with the law if you don't lower your own flag? And are there too many half-staff days already?
By Dave Roos
The surnames popular around the globe reflect everything from one's ancestry to regional colonizers to occupations.
Just a few people have gotten married at the White House in the last 200-plus years. Who were they and what's required to score a wedding there?
By Alia Hoyt
Studies have shown that for immigrants, assimilation into the new culture can be bad for your health, family relationships and educational attainment. Why's that, and how do you acculturate without assimilating?
By Dave Roos
What's Victoria Day all about? Why is Canadian Thanksgiving in October? We'll give you a quick tour of Canadian holidays.
By Dave Roos
The Pledge of Allegiance started as just part of a marketing campaign to sell flags. But along the way, it became something much much bigger.
By Dave Roos
You've seen the presidential seal whenever you've heard a U.S. president formally speak, but do you know its history and significance?
The soldiers who stand vigil over the Tomb are the Sentinels of The Old Guard, a hand-picked group dedicated to honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for their country.
By John Donovan
This historic holiday (held the Thursday before Ash Wednesday) celebrates the day in 1824 when women decided they simply wouldn't take it anymore.
The nation's most prominent military burial ground is projected to run out of space as soon as the early 2040s. That may lead to a tightening of restrictions on who is eligible to be interred there.
Times Square may be iconic for ringing in the new year by dropping its ball, but plenty of other locales drop stuff, too, like a giant bologna. Or a red high-heeled shoe.
Hazing is traditionally associated with college pranks, but it's gotten deadlier over the past two decades. It's also spread to high schools and other institutions. What accounts for this increase and why do people allow themselves to be hazed?
By Dave Roos
The tradition dates back centuries, but an aging population of workers and dwindling profits endanger the free-diving culture.
There's more to the samurai blade than its cinematic drama, and the Stuff to Blow Your Mind podcast digs into the history and science behind the sword.
The United States flag fetish can seem surprising, confusing or even just quaint to outsiders. Where does it come from?
By John Donovan
In the late 17th century, wearing wigs became a common practice in law. But why has it endured for so long?
Turning 20 means Japanese youth gain the responsibilities and rights of adulthood, including voting and drinking alcohol. How do they mark the occasion?
Vikings, Norse gods, monarchs, Christian saints and even the land itself: Norwegian traditions have many sources. So do you know riskrem from russ?
The idea of Morocco may invoke images from "Casablanca," but the 1942 movie isn't necessarily reflective of the area's history or traditions. What don't you know about this compact country in northwestern Africa?
Mexico has a long and storied history that spans nearly six centuries and combines many European and indigenous influences. We'll discuss many of this colorful country's most beloved and unique traditions.
By Dave Roos
Italy is famous for many things: its food and wine, its art and architecture, its music and dance. However, most people don't know about the regional diversity that defines Italian tradition. Find out more here.
Beside brats, beer and Oktoberfest, how much do you know about German culture and traditions? Learn more about this fascinating culture in this article.
By Lance Looper
China is both the largest country and arguably the oldest continuous civilization in the world. As such, it has rich and diverse traditions.
By Jane McGrath
OK, so you've heard of their sushi, samurai and social etiquette, but how much do you really know about Japanese culture? Find out what makes Japanese traditions so, well, Japanese, in this article.
There are plenty of stereotypes floating around out there about French culture, from baguettes to bad attitudes, but what's the real scoop? Find out in How French Traditions Work.