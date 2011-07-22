National Traditions

Can You Get in Trouble for Not Flying the U.S. Flag at Half-staff?
Lowering a U.S. flag to half-staff is a symbol of mourning. But can you get into trouble with the law if you don't lower your own flag? And are there too many half-staff days already?

By Dave Roos

What Are the Most Common Last Names in the World?
The surnames popular around the globe reflect everything from one's ancestry to regional colonizers to occupations.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

A Look at the White House's Most Memorable Weddings
Just a few people have gotten married at the White House in the last 200-plus years. Who were they and what's required to score a wedding there?

By Alia Hoyt

The Immigrant Paradox: Why Acculturation Should Not Mean Assimilation
Studies have shown that for immigrants, assimilation into the new culture can be bad for your health, family relationships and educational attainment. Why's that, and how do you acculturate without assimilating?

By Dave Roos

All 'Aboot' Canadian Holidays
What's Victoria Day all about? Why is Canadian Thanksgiving in October? We'll give you a quick tour of Canadian holidays.

By Dave Roos

How the Pledge of Allegiance Went from Marketing Ploy to Classroom Staple
The Pledge of Allegiance started as just part of a marketing campaign to sell flags. But along the way, it became something much much bigger.

By Dave Roos

The History and Symbolism of the U.S. Presidential Seal
You've seen the presidential seal whenever you've heard a U.S. president formally speak, but do you know its history and significance?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Nameless But Never Forgotten: The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
The soldiers who stand vigil over the Tomb are the Sentinels of The Old Guard, a hand-picked group dedicated to honoring the memory of those who gave their lives for their country.

By John Donovan

Weiberfastnacht: The Day German Women Stormed the Ramparts
This historic holiday (held the Thursday before Ash Wednesday) celebrates the day in 1824 when women decided they simply wouldn't take it anymore.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky

Arlington National Cemetery Is Running Out of Space
The nation's most prominent military burial ground is projected to run out of space as soon as the early 2040s. That may lead to a tightening of restrictions on who is eligible to be interred there.

By Patrick J. Kiger

6 Totally Random Things Dropped on New Year's Eve
Times Square may be iconic for ringing in the new year by dropping its ball, but plenty of other locales drop stuff, too, like a giant bologna. Or a red high-heeled shoe.

By Christopher Hassiotis

How Hazing Works
Hazing is traditionally associated with college pranks, but it's gotten deadlier over the past two decades. It's also spread to high schools and other institutions. What accounts for this increase and why do people allow themselves to be hazed?

By Dave Roos

Korea's Haenyeo Female Freedivers Brave Freezing Waters and a Changing Culture
The tradition dates back centuries, but an aging population of workers and dwindling profits endanger the free-diving culture.

By Laurie L. Dove

What Sets the Katana Apart From Other Swords?
There's more to the samurai blade than its cinematic drama, and the Stuff to Blow Your Mind podcast digs into the history and science behind the sword.

By Laurie L. Dove

Why Americans Are So Crazy About Their Flag
The United States flag fetish can seem surprising, confusing or even just quaint to outsiders. Where does it come from?

By John Donovan

Why Do British Lawyers Still Wear Wigs?
In the late 17th century, wearing wigs became a common practice in law. But why has it endured for so long?

By Laurie L. Dove

Japan Celebrates 20-Year-Olds With Massive Annual Party
Turning 20 means Japanese youth gain the responsibilities and rights of adulthood, including voting and drinking alcohol. How do they mark the occasion?

By Christopher Hassiotis

How Norwegian Traditions Work
Vikings, Norse gods, monarchs, Christian saints and even the land itself: Norwegian traditions have many sources. So do you know riskrem from russ?

By Allison Wachtel

How Moroccan Traditions Work
The idea of Morocco may invoke images from "Casablanca," but the 1942 movie isn't necessarily reflective of the area's history or traditions. What don't you know about this compact country in northwestern Africa?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How Mexican Traditions Work
Mexico has a long and storied history that spans nearly six centuries and combines many European and indigenous influences. We'll discuss many of this colorful country's most beloved and unique traditions.

By Dave Roos

How Italian Traditions Work
Italy is famous for many things: its food and wine, its art and architecture, its music and dance. However, most people don't know about the regional diversity that defines Italian tradition. Find out more here.

By Ed Grabianowski

How German Traditions Work
Beside brats, beer and Oktoberfest, how much do you know about German culture and traditions? Learn more about this fascinating culture in this article.

By Lance Looper

How Chinese Traditions Work
China is both the largest country and arguably the oldest continuous civilization in the world. As such, it has rich and diverse traditions.

By Jane McGrath

How Japanese Traditions Work
OK, so you've heard of their sushi, samurai and social etiquette, but how much do you really know about Japanese culture? Find out what makes Japanese traditions so, well, Japanese, in this article.

By Shanna Freeman

How French Traditions Work
There are plenty of stereotypes floating around out there about French culture, from baguettes to bad attitudes, but what's the real scoop? Find out in How French Traditions Work.

By Kate Kershner