Telling One Green-White-Orange Flag From Another

" " The Indian flag is one of only a small handful of nations that fly a flag with white, orange and green. The flag of India also includes a deep blue symbol at the center. anand purohit / Getty Images

Flags are more than just colors and shapes; they're symbols of identity, pride and history. Four countries proudly fly a green, white, and orange flag — and each draws that color scheme from its rich history and distinctive symbolism as nations.

In India, for instance, green stripes celebrate agricultural prosperity, while the orange band represents bravery and sacrifice. Meanwhile, Côte d'Ivoire and Niger's distinctive flags highlight the natural and cultural wealth of their lands.

Without any further ado, let's dive into these tricolor flags.