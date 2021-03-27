Quiz: Finish That Jingle!

Sure, you might know which candy bar you're supposed to break a piece off of, but there are a lot of other jingles out there. See how many of these you recognize, and which ones you can finish in our test your knowledge of jingle trivia!
You scored:
/10
Question of 10
Finish the Sara Lee jingle: "Everybody doesn't like something,"
"but nobody does it like Sara Lee"
"but nobody doesn't like Sara Lee"
Mind blown? Probably, because this is perhaps the most commonly misheard jingle out there.
"but nobody doesn't eat Sara Lee"
"Ace is the place with the,"
"helpful hardware store."
"helpful hardware folks."
Most of this jingle's emphasis is placed on the front half, so it trails off at the end, leaving less detail-oriented consumers unsure of what Ace is the place for.
"helpful hardware stuff."
Which of these ranked as the best-recognized jingle, according to a survey of American consumers by Quality Logo Products?
“Nationwide is on your side”
Almost 93 percent of the consumers recognized the Nationwide Insurance jingle. The next most known was the "I'm lovin' it" spot from McDonald's; the "Ricola" cough drops war cry came in third.
“Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa… I’m lovin’ it”
“Riiiicola!”
Not counting the product name, how many times is "meow" said in the Meow Mix jingle?
35
45
Incidentally, the iconic advertisement took about a 20-year break, ending in 1996 before re-upping in the late 2010s.
55
Finish the line: "I am stuck on Band-Aid,"
"since Band-Aid sticks to me."
"'cause Band-Aid's stuck on me!"
That's the original jingle, anyway. At some point, executives made it "Band-Aid brand" because they wanted to keep their brand name from turning into a generic word. They failed.
"'cause Band-Aid doesn't hurt."
How much is the footlong sandwich at Subway when it's on sale?
two dollars
four dollars
five dollars
As the jingle says, "Five. Five dollar. Five dollar foot-long." And so on, and so forth. You'll never forget it.
What did Burger King say about your burger? That you should "Have it ___"
"your way"
The burger giant's jingle poked at their ability to customize orders more readily than competitors like McDonald's.
"hot and juicy"
"how you like it"
How did the classic Alka Seltzer jingle go?
"Plunk, plunk, fizzy, fizzy"
"Drop, plop, fizz, swizz"
"Plop, plop, fizz, fizz"
Alka Seltzer achieved a double threat jingle, by including usage instructions in an unforgettable way. Genius!
What's the correct phone number for Empire Carpet?
800-588-2300
It's pure genius— the phone number to call is part of the jingle! The song is so ingrained in our culture that it was even covered in concert by the rock band Pearl Jam.
800-508-2300
888-588-2300
Which of these was never a Pepsi jingle?
Join the Pepsi People (Feeling Free)
Pepsi Is It!
That was actually a Coke jingle/slogan.
Catch That Pepsi Spirit