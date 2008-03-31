Religion & Spirituality

Advertisement
Religion and Spirituality is an important element of every culture. Learn more about world religions and spiritual practices in both Eastern and Western cultures.
Advertisement
Are Hindus polytheistic? Do they worship cows? And how does yoga fit into this religion? We answer some of the most-asked questions around Hinduism.
The practice of shamanism has mystical and spiritual connotations, but it's not tied to any specific religion or creed. So, what exactly is shamanism?
In the popular imagination, hell is depicted as a place of fire, presided over by Satan dressed in red and holding a pitchfork. But depictions of hell have actually evolved over time.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more widely known as the Mormon church, can generate a lot of questions: Is there really special underwear? Is it a cult? We bust some myths.
It started out as a small movement in Jamaica that went worldwide with the popularity of reggae music. Today you can find Rastafarians on every continent. But what is Rastafari really all about?
The books that make up the Bible were written over a span of 1,000 years. During that time, many other religious writings were also produced. So, who decided which would be part of the Bible and which would be left out?
Halos and robes and wings are how most people think of angels, but these heavenly beings are actually a lot more complex than their popular image. How much do you know about angels' roles, ranks and responsibilities? Take our quiz to find out!
It's one thing to say it. It's another thing to update the church's official instruction book.
The intricate, circular design of the mandala is used in many religions and cultures to symbolically represent the cosmos and the organizational structure of life itself.
Many people are attracted to the principles behind the Law of Attraction as one way to have a better life. But does it really work?
In about 100 years, Pentecostalism went from a startup renewal movement to the second-largest Christian denomination in the world, bested only by Catholics. What caused that astonishing rise?
His theories about the mind's ability to affect the body influenced Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science.
People often think agnostics and atheists believe the same things. Where do their positions overlap and where do they differ?
What's the point of meditation? Are all Buddhists vegetarians and pacifists? What do we misunderstand about Karma? Find out more about Buddhism in our article.
Christians often "give up something for Lent" but why? What is the real reason behind the season?
An existential crisis is different from anxiety over a really difficult decision or even a case of major depression. It's having the thing that gives your life meaning and structure completely shattered.
This tiny village in upstate New York has been channeling spirits since the 1800s.
The Anti-Defamation League identified nearly 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents throughout the U.S. in 2017 — an increase of nearly 60 percent over those in 2016. And for the first time since 2010, one occurred in every state.
The famous 1954 letter in which Albert Einstein rejected the concept of God was sold at Christie's auction house for $2.9 million.
In the search for a lost monastery in Scotland, archaeologists came across an unexpected find – an ancient stone game board.
That plump statue of a 'Laughing Buddha,' often seen in Chinese restaurants, has little to do with the ascetic founder of Buddhism. So how did the two get conflated?
Although Muslim-majority countries are often in the news, many people don't know that much about Islam. Here, we answer some often-asked questions about the world's second-largest religion.
Imaginary friends have nothing on tulpas. These are "entities" people believe will to life in their minds — complete with feelings, thoughts and experiences.
What moves a spiritual movement or religious sect to the big time is more predictable than you'd think.
The prosperity gospel is one of the most popular forms of Christianity in the entire world. But where did it come from and how did it get so big? And why do critics say it gives a false picture of Christianity?
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
What Are the 7 Diatomic Elements?
June 22, 2020
Why Is 'Mayday' the International Distress Call?
June 22, 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement