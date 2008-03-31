Please enter terms to search for.

10 Big Questions About Hinduism, Answered

Are Hindus polytheistic? Do they worship cows? And how does yoga fit into this religion? We answer some of the most-asked questions around Hinduism.

By Dave Roos Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
What Is a Shaman and Can Anyone Become One?

The practice of shamanism has mystical and spiritual connotations, but it's not tied to any specific religion or creed. So, what exactly is shamanism?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
A Short History of Hell

In the popular imagination, hell is depicted as a place of fire, presided over by Satan dressed in red and holding a pitchfork. But depictions of hell have actually evolved over time.

By Dave Roos Apr 27, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
6 Things Mormons Wish Non-Mormons Knew About Their Church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more widely known as the Mormon church, can generate a lot of questions: Is there really special underwear? Is it a cult? We bust some myths.

By Dave Roos Apr 20, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
What Is the Rasta Movement All About?

It started out as a small movement in Jamaica that went worldwide with the popularity of reggae music. Today you can find Rastafarians on every continent. But what is Rastafari really all about?

By Dave Roos Mar 31, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Who Decided Which Books to Include in the Bible?

The books that make up the Bible were written over a span of 1,000 years. During that time, many other religious writings were also produced. So, who decided which would be part of the Bible and which would be left out?

By Dave Roos Feb 24, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
A Heavenly Angels Quiz

Halos and robes and wings are how most people think of angels, but these heavenly beings are actually a lot more complex than their popular image. How much do you know about angels' roles, ranks and responsibilities? Take our quiz to find out!

By Alia Hoyt Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Pope to List Nuclear Weapons as Immoral After Visiting Japan

It's one thing to say it. It's another thing to update the church's official instruction book.

By AFP Nov 26, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
What Is a Mandala? (No, Not Nelson. That's Mandela)

The intricate, circular design of the mandala is used in many religions and cultures to symbolically represent the cosmos and the organizational structure of life itself.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Nov 18, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
The Law of Attraction: Will the Universe Give You What You Want?

Many people are attracted to the principles behind the Law of Attraction as one way to have a better life. But does it really work?

By Nathan Chandler Jul 15, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
How Pentecostal Churches Took Over the World

In about 100 years, Pentecostalism went from a startup renewal movement to the second-largest Christian denomination in the world, bested only by Catholics. What caused that astonishing rise?

By Dave Roos Jun 14, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Phineas Parkhurst Quimby: The Mind Can Heal the Body

His theories about the mind's ability to affect the body influenced Mary Baker Eddy, the founder of Christian Science.

By Tara Yarlagadda May 14, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
What's the Difference Between Agnosticism and Atheism?

People often think agnostics and atheists believe the same things. Where do their positions overlap and where do they differ?

By Dave Roos Apr 17, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
10 Big Questions About Buddhism, Answered

What's the point of meditation? Are all Buddhists vegetarians and pacifists? What do we misunderstand about Karma? Find out more about Buddhism in our article.

By Dave Roos Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
What Is Lent, and Why Do Christians Give Up Something for It?

Christians often "give up something for Lent" but why? What is the real reason behind the season?

By Alia Hoyt Mar 6, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
What Does It Really Mean to Have an 'Existential Crisis'?

An existential crisis is different from anxiety over a really difficult decision or even a case of major depression. It's having the thing that gives your life meaning and structure completely shattered.

By Dave Roos Feb 25, 2019 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Lily Dale: Where the Living and Dead Reconnect

This tiny village in upstate New York has been channeling spirits since the 1800s.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Nov 13, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Anti-Semitic Incidents in U.S. Surged 57 Percent in 2017

The Anti-Defamation League identified nearly 2,000 anti-Semitic incidents throughout the U.S. in 2017 — an increase of nearly 60 percent over those in 2016. And for the first time since 2010, one occurred in every state.

By John Donovan Oct 31, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
What Is Einstein's 'God Letter'?

The famous 1954 letter in which Albert Einstein rejected the concept of God was sold at Christie's auction house for $2.9 million.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 19, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Early Scottish Monks Were Gamers

In the search for a lost monastery in Scotland, archaeologists came across an unexpected find – an ancient stone game board.

By Stell Simonton Sep 7, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
That Fat, Jolly Fella Isn't Buddha

That plump statue of a 'Laughing Buddha,' often seen in Chinese restaurants, has little to do with the ascetic founder of Buddhism. So how did the two get conflated?

By Dave Roos Aug 24, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
10 Common Questions About Islam, Answered

Although Muslim-majority countries are often in the news, many people don't know that much about Islam. Here, we answer some often-asked questions about the world's second-largest religion.

By Dave Roos Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
Tulpas: Thoughts That Can Come Alive

Imaginary friends have nothing on tulpas. These are "entities" people believe will to life in their minds — complete with feelings, thoughts and experiences.

By Diana Brown Jun 5, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
How New Religions Take Root

What moves a spiritual movement or religious sect to the big time is more predictable than you'd think.

By Jesslyn Shields Mar 27, 2018 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
How the Prosperity Gospel Works

The prosperity gospel is one of the most popular forms of Christianity in the entire world. But where did it come from and how did it get so big? And why do critics say it gives a false picture of Christianity?

By Dave Roos Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality

