Mennonite vs. Amish Communities, Values and Beliefs

The Amish Church and Mennonite Church are both Christian denominations that stem from the same Anabaptist movement following the European Protestant Reformation beginning in the 16th century C.E. Even today, both church services and religious gatherings have few doctrinal differences
Many Mennonite groups also align with the Bible-focused, charitable belief systems of Amish groups, resulting in a strong community's shared cohesion. However, Mennonite community values are more lenient to modern technology, and they disagree with the Amish on certain practices of excommunication.
Both groups wear modest clothing, practice adult baptism and attend their own schools. Although most Mennonites end their schooling at an early stage, some go on to receive a college education from specialized Mennonite universities.