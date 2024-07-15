Mennonite vs. Amish Communities, Values and Beliefs

The vast majority of Amish church services take place in private homes, and Amish individuals are considerably less evangelical (engaging in missionary work) than their Mennonite counterparts. More conservative groups of Amish prefer to stick to the safety and security of their own settlements and communities.

Amish people tend to dress conservatively in simple, black suits with broad-brimmed hats. If you ever travel to Ohio's Amish country or Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, you'll witness several instances of traditional Amish practice, including barn building, furniture crafting and families traveling via buggy transportation.