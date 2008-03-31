Please enter terms to search for.

Culture & Traditions

Cultures and Traditions takes a look at how people interact with each other. This might be through sub-cultures, relationships, fads or religion and spirituality.

How Oak Island Works

That Fat, Jolly Fella Isn't Buddha

Can you get a glow-in-the-dark tattoo?

The Lowdown on High Heels: Men Wore Them First

Call it Arroba, Kukac or Strudel: The History of the @ Sign

The @ sign is so much a part of the internet that it may surprise you to know it's been around for at least 1,500 years.

By Dave Roos Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
10 Big Questions About Hinduism, Answered

Are Hindus polytheistic? Do they worship cows? And how does yoga fit into this religion? We answer some of the most-asked questions around Hinduism.

By Dave Roos Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
5 Things to Know About Native American Languages Spoken in the 21st Century

The majority of Native Americans speak the English language, so how many Native American languages are still in existence and being spoken today? It's a complicated question.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
What Is a Shaman and Can Anyone Become One?

The practice of shamanism has mystical and spiritual connotations, but it's not tied to any specific religion or creed. So, what exactly is shamanism?

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Religion & Spirituality / Eastern Spirituality
Ch-Ch-Ch-Chia! You Know the Jingle, Now Hear the Chia Pet Story

These quirky clay figurines sprout "hair" seemingly overnight. But what is it that has made the Chia Pet an international sensation for 40 years?

By Patty Rasmussen May 5, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Fads
A Short History of Hell

In the popular imagination, hell is depicted as a place of fire, presided over by Satan dressed in red and holding a pitchfork. But depictions of hell have actually evolved over time.

By Dave Roos Apr 27, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Why Was the Mad Hatter Mad?

The Mad Hatter makes quite an impression in the 'Alice in Wonderland' books and movies. But the expression 'mad as a hatter' actually predates this character. So, where did the term come from?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Apr 24, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
6 Things Mormons Wish Non-Mormons Knew About Their Church

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, more widely known as the Mormon church, can generate a lot of questions: Is there really special underwear? Is it a cult? We bust some myths.

By Dave Roos Apr 20, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
The Legacy of African American Spirituals in Today's Gospel and Blues Music

Today's gospel and blues music and the freedom songs of the civil rights movement all have historical roots in traditional slave spirituals, which were songs of sorrow, but also jubilation at the promise of freedom.

By Tara Yarlagadda Apr 16, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Cultural Traditions
Sign Language Interpreters Steal the Show During COVID-19 News Conferences

Sign language interpreters provide critical lifelines to the deaf community, especially during crises. So who exactly are these superhero signers?

By Stephanie Vermillion Apr 14, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
What Is the Rasta Movement All About?

It started out as a small movement in Jamaica that went worldwide with the popularity of reggae music. Today you can find Rastafarians on every continent. But what is Rastafari really all about?

By Dave Roos Mar 31, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Why Xenophobia Thrives in Troubled Times

Xenophobia, or the fear of immigrants and strangers, has a long, unsettling history in the U.S. and across the globe. What makes this prejudice so prominent during hard times throughout history?

By John Donovan Mar 26, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
How the Pledge of Allegiance Went from Marketing Ploy to Classroom Staple

The Pledge of Allegiance started as just part of a marketing campaign to sell flags. But along the way, it became something much much bigger.

By Dave Roos Mar 13, 2020 Culture & Traditions / National Traditions
Comma vs. Colon: Take Our Punctuation Quiz!

Punctuation can really make or break a sentence. Test your knowledge of basic (and not-so-basic) punctuation conventions by taking this quiz!

By Alia Hoyt Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
Are You a Grammar Geek? Take Our Quiz!

We all learned about grammar in grade school, but some of us retained the knowledge better than others. Test your knowledge of the finer points of English with our quiz.

By Alia Hoyt Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
Who Decided Which Books to Include in the Bible?

The books that make up the Bible were written over a span of 1,000 years. During that time, many other religious writings were also produced. So, who decided which would be part of the Bible and which would be left out?

By Dave Roos Feb 24, 2020 Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality
Has Guinness World Records Set Any World Records?

The company is known for compiling thousands and thousands of off-the-wall records set by others. But does it hold any records of its own?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Feb 21, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Fads
How Did 'Bourgeoisie' Become a Bad Word?

If someone calls your tastes 'bourgeois,' should you thank them or shake a fist? You might have to check first with Moliere, Marx or Migos to be sure.

By Dave Roos Feb 12, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
What's the Difference Between a Samurai and a Ninja?

Movies often pit dark-robed, masked ninja assassins against elite samurai warriors. But just how accurate is our modern outlook on these two Japanese fighters?

By Mark Mancini Feb 11, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Subcultures
Henna Tattoos: The History of an Ancient Art

Henna tattoos seem to be everywhere and all the rage, but the rich tradition behind this beautiful form of body art began as a wedding staple in ancient India.

By Michelle Konstantinovsky Feb 5, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Body Art
Why Do We Say 'Holy Cow'?

The Hindu religion considers cows holy. But that's certainly not why we utter the expression. So what's the story behind it?

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Jan 29, 2020 Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
What's So American About Apple Pie?

Baseball, hot dogs, mom and apple pie. Of all these iconically American things, the apple pie holds a special place in the lexicon of American symbolism, but why?

By Tara Yarlagadda Dec 27, 2019 Culture & Traditions / Cultural Traditions
Get to Know the Greek Alphabet, From Alpha to Omega

Even if you hardly know your beta from your zeta, chances are you've used Greek letters at some point in your life. What are they and why are they so common?

By Alia Hoyt Dec 18, 2019 Culture & Traditions / Etiquette & Languages
There's a Pooping Man in the Catalan Nativity Scene

The typical manger scene features Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus and an assortment of animals. But in Catalonia, Spain, there is one more character: a figure with his pants down taking a poop. But why?

By Nathan Chandler Dec 16, 2019 Holidays / Christmas
A Heavenly Angels Quiz

Halos and robes and wings are how most people think of angels, but these heavenly beings are actually a lot more complex than their popular image. How much do you know about angels' roles, ranks and responsibilities? Take our quiz to find out!

By Alia Hoyt Religion & Spirituality / Western Spirituality

Recommended

