The Phrase 'Hair of the Dog' Has Surprisingly Literal Origins

If you've ever been to brunch after a night of too much celebrating, you've probably heard about using the "hair of the dog" to cure your queasiness. It usually pops up when someone suggests that a little more alcohol could help you shake off hangover symptoms.
But does it actually work? And where in the world did this odd-sounding phrase even come from?
The saying "hair of the dog" sounds strange at first; what does dog hair have to do with hangovers? From ancient folk remedies to today's Bloody Marys, let's take a look at this (in)famous hangover cure.