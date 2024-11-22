The Phrase 'Hair of the Dog' Has Surprisingly Literal Origins

" " Have you ever found yourself suffering after a night of imbibing too much and heard someone recommend a little hair of the dog that bit you? We'll save you the extra suffering and tell you now: Drinking more when you're already dehydrated will not help you. LordHenriVoton / Getty Images

If you've ever been to brunch after a night of too much celebrating, you've probably heard about using the "hair of the dog" to cure your queasiness. It usually pops up when someone suggests that a little more alcohol could help you shake off hangover symptoms.

But does it actually work? And where in the world did this odd-sounding phrase even come from?

The saying "hair of the dog" sounds strange at first; what does dog hair have to do with hangovers? From ancient folk remedies to today's Bloody Marys, let's take a look at this (in)famous hangover cure.