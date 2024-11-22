The Phrase 'Hair of the Dog' Has Surprisingly Literal Origins

By: Mack Hayden  |  Nov 22, 2024
Have you ever found yourself suffering after a night of imbibing too much and heard someone recommend a little hair of the dog that bit you? We'll save you the extra suffering and tell you now: Drinking more when you're already dehydrated will not help you. LordHenriVoton / Getty Images

If you've ever been to brunch after a night of too much celebrating, you've probably heard about using the "hair of the dog" to cure your queasiness. It usually pops up when someone suggests that a little more alcohol could help you shake off hangover symptoms.

But does it actually work? And where in the world did this odd-sounding phrase even come from?

The saying "hair of the dog" sounds strange at first; what does dog hair have to do with hangovers? From ancient folk remedies to today's Bloody Marys, let's take a look at this (in)famous hangover cure.

Contents
  1. What Does 'Hair of the Dog' Mean?
  2. Origins
  3. Examples in Everyday Conversation
  4. Does the Hair of the Dog Work?

What Does 'Hair of the Dog' Mean?

"Hair of the dog" refers to the idea that drinking more alcohol can cure a hangover caused by drinking alcohol the night before. It's a hangover cure based on the concept that "like cures like," suggesting that more alcohol, in small amounts, might ease hangover symptoms.

Typically, this method involves consuming a morning alcoholic drink, like a Bloody Mary or a light beer, to feel better after a night of heavy drinking.

This phrase is particularly popular among those dealing with headaches, nausea or fatigue from a night of too many alcoholic drinks. The theory is that by giving the body a small dose of what caused the hangover — more alcohol — you might soothe the discomfort, at least temporarily.

But remember, while popular belief holds that the "hair of the dog" might be the cure, science disagrees.

Origins

The origins of "hair of the dog" date back centuries and come from an unusual old belief.

The phrase comes from the ancient practice of treating a dog bite by applying the hair of the same canine to the wound, believing it would somehow cure or soothe the bite. This method of treatment derives from the concept of "sympathetic magic," where something from the cause of harm is used as a remedy.

Over time, the phrase transformed from healing dog bites to easing hangovers. By the Middle Ages, people were applying the concept to alcohol, suggesting that a small amount of what caused the problem — an alcoholic drink — might cure the hangover.

So while the literal act of using dog hair to heal a bite wound faded, the phrase stuck around, making its way into popular speech as a metaphor for consuming alcohol to relieve hangover symptoms.

Examples in Everyday Conversation

In modern usage, "hair of the dog" usually pops up in a social setting when discussing hangover cures after a late night of drinking.

For example, after a night out, you might hear someone say, "I feel awful! I think I need a little hair of the dog," which is a way of suggesting they should have a drink to ease their discomfort. Or at brunch, someone might say, “A Bloody Mary is the perfect hair of the dog!” implying that this particular alcoholic drink is just the right choice for hangover relief.

It's also common to hear it in a more casual, joking manner. If someone looks worse for wear after a party, a friend might say, “Looks like you need the hair of the dog that bit you!” with a grin, suggesting that more alcohol could be the fix.

And whether it's a beer, a cocktail or a little sip of anything alcoholic, the phrase keeps its role in helping people laugh through those rough mornings after too much drinking.

Does the Hair of the Dog Work?

The short answer is no. Scientifically speaking, this theory doesn't hold much water — or beer.

Hangovers happen when your body struggles to break down leftover toxins from alcohol. Adding more alcohol to the mix may temporarily dull your symptoms, but it only delays the inevitable crash as your liver works overtime to detox.

So the "hair of the dog" might provide brief relief by numbing the nerves responsible for your headache or nausea. But this strategy doesn't address dehydration, low blood sugar or the inflammation wreaking havoc on your body.

Most experts agree: Instead of reaching for another drink, rehydrate with water, eat a nutritious meal and let your body recover naturally. Your future self — and your liver — will thank you.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

