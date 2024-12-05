Why We Say It's 'Raining Cats and Dogs' When It's Literally Not

It's not entirely clear where the phrase "it's raining cats and dogs" originated, but there are a few theories. It might have come from Norse mythology. After all, wolves and dogs were the companions of Odin, the god of storms.

Another grim but popular theory is that it came from dead animals in 17th-century England. Since the streets weren't well-maintained, they flooded when there was heavy rain, leaving dead cats and dogs in its wake.

Advertisement

Sounds Like...

It may have come from yet another expression. The Greek expression "cata doxa" means "contrary to belief" or "unexpectedly." However, it's hard to determine how this would have given way to "cats and dogs."

Or, it could have come from the now obsolete word "catadupe," which means waterfall in Old English and described heavy rain. As you can see, it's difficult to tell who had first dibs on the "raining cats and dogs" metaphor.

It Probably Wasn't a Thatched Roof

Another theory that is easier to debunk is that the term originated from the cats and dogs that "used to cuddle into thatched roofs" during storms and that were later washed out. However, as the Library of Congress states, a thatch roof is "naturally water resistant and slanted to allow water to run off."

There goes that theory.