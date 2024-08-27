The Letter 'Ñ': How a Tilde Saved Space for Medieval Scribes

" " Have you ever stopped to wonder where the Spanish letter "ñ" originated? Elizabeth Fernandez / Getty Images

The letter "ñ" is Latin small letter (aka lowercase letter) found in Spanish words. A tilde (the squiggly line over the letter) distinguishes "ñ" from "n" and gives it different pronunciation. For instance, in Spanish, "ano" is pronounced "ah-no" and "año" is pronounced "ahn-yo." And for the record, these two words have very different meanings as well.

The alphabetical character likely has a Spanish origin since it is not found in the Latin alphabet, even though similar characters appear in other romance languages such as French, Portuguese and Italian.