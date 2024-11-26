Under the Weather: Meaning, Origins and Examples of Usage

" " Feeling under the weather is a good excuse to to stay home from work or social plans. Note that some people also define "under the weather" as drunk, but that's a less common definition. Roos Koole / Getty Images

Have you ever heard someone say they're feeling under the weather and wondered what their feelings have to do with the rain or sun outside? It's one of those phrases that we don't take literally; we understand that the person means they're feeling ill.

But where did this expression come from, and how did it become linked with our health? Let's dive into the meaning, origins and ways it's used in conversation to get a fuller picture of this idiom.