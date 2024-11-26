Under the Weather: Meaning, Origins and Examples of Usage

Here are some ways "under the weather" might show up in typical conversations.
- Calling in sick to work: "Hey, I'm feeling a bit under the weather today, so I've decided to take a day off to rest." This is a way to tell your manager you're feeling unwell when you don't necessarily need to share all the details.
- Declining to social events: "I'd love to come, but I'm a little under the weather." This phrase works as a polite, open-ended explanation for why you're not up for going out.
- Implying you had a rough night: "I'm definitely under the weather after last night." This makes it clear you didn't get enough rest and aren't operating at full capacity.
In each example, "under the weather" acts as an all-purpose phrase to describe various states of feeling less than 100 percent. It's a versatile way to acknowledge that your health or energy isn't at its peak, while serving as a gentle reminder to take care of yourself.
