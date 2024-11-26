Under the Weather: Meaning, Origins and Examples of Usage

By: Ada Tseng  |  Nov 26, 2024
Feeling under the weather is a good excuse to to stay home from work or social plans. Note that some people also define "under the weather" as drunk, but that's a less common definition. Roos Koole / Getty Images

Have you ever heard someone say they're feeling under the weather and wondered what their feelings have to do with the rain or sun outside? It's one of those phrases that we don't take literally; we understand that the person means they're feeling ill.

But where did this expression come from, and how did it become linked with our health? Let's dive into the meaning, origins and ways it's used in conversation to get a fuller picture of this idiom.

Contents
  1. What Does 'Under the Weather' Mean?
  2. Origins of the Phrase
  3. 3 Examples of 'Under the Weather' in Everyday Conversation

What Does 'Under the Weather' Mean?

It's a way of saying they don't feel quite right — whether they're sick, tired or otherwise in low spirits. They might be experiencing stress from a long day, feeling the influence of bad weather or even recovering from a hangover.

It's a more casual, vague way of telling someone you're not at full form or just need a little time to recover. The phrase has come to cover any kind of discomfort or explain any low-energy day.

Origins of the Phrase

The origins of "under the weather" are tied to the seas. In earlier times, sailors who were feeling seasick would go below deck, literally getting "under" the weather rail and away from the harsh weather conditions.

Being "under the weather" meant they were seeking shelter from the elements and, as a result, resting or recovering.

3 Examples of 'Under the Weather' in Everyday Conversation

Here are some ways "under the weather" might show up in typical conversations.

  1. Calling in sick to work: "Hey, I'm feeling a bit under the weather today, so I've decided to take a day off to rest." This is a way to tell your manager you're feeling unwell when you don't necessarily need to share all the details.
  2. Declining to social events: "I'd love to come, but I'm a little under the weather." This phrase works as a polite, open-ended explanation for why you're not up for going out.
  3. Implying you had a rough night: "I'm definitely under the weather after last night." This makes it clear you didn't get enough rest and aren't operating at full capacity.

In each example, "under the weather" acts as an all-purpose phrase to describe various states of feeling less than 100 percent. It's a versatile way to acknowledge that your health or energy isn't at its peak, while serving as a gentle reminder to take care of yourself.

