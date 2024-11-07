The Hardest Languages to Learn (for English and Non-English Speakers)

By: Karina Ryan  |  Nov 7, 2024
You'll have to hit the books pretty hard to gain any meaningful grasp of these languages. ljubaphoto / Getty Images

The English language is challenging due to complicated grammar, inconsistent sentence structure and colloquial idioms that it doesn't share with related languages. However, English is a target language that sees significantly more resources and opportunities for immersion than many other languages.

Highlighting the hardest languages to learn is a subjective task. For instance, romance languages have gendered words that are considered either male or female. Native speakers of a Slavic language or other languages with similar rules will have a much easier time grasping this grammatical law than people who grew up speaking Germanic languages.

Learning languages from any linguistic group is an impressive feat, but learning the following languages will likely require a fundamental shift in the way you interpret the world around you and communicate your ideas to others.

Contents
  1. 10 Hardest Languages to Learn (Overall)
  2. 10 Hardest Languages to Learn (for Native English Speakers)
  3. 5 Easiest Languages to Learn*

10 Hardest Languages to Learn (Overall)

It helps to have a rough understanding of relative language difficulty before beginning your target language training. The following list compiles the hardest languages to learn regardless of which native language family you were raised in.

1. Cantonese (Chinese)

Like many languages in the Sino-Tibetan language family, the Chinese writing system is based on characters without strict rules on pronunciation. To add to the challenge, Cantonese is a tonal language with nine word-modifying tones, which can be unfamiliar sounds for many language learners.

2. Mandarin (Chinese)

Learning Mandarin by memorizing Chinese characters will only get you so far. Like many spoken languages on this list, Mandarin is a tonal language that relies on unique sounds and inflections to modify words.

Over 1 billion people speak Mandarin in the world, so the challenge is well worth it if your goal is to find a second language with abundant applications.

3. Arabic

Arabic is a Semitic language that has dominated the Middle East for millennia. It uses a right-to-left writing system of graceful, flowing characters and diverse combinations of gendered words that change with singular and plural forms.

4. Korean

Korean grammar and its character-based Hanul script writing system puts extensive weight on honorific status. So, even though it has a largely phonetic alphabet, the mixture of these unique regional aspects makes Korean one of the toughest languages to learn for English speakers and other language families.

5. Japanese

To learn Japanese, you must memorize an extensive vocabulary from each of the language's three writing systems: kanji, hiragana and katakana. One writing system will be written vertically (top to bottom), while a different writing system may be written right to left.

To add to the already monumental challenge, Japanese grammar is steeped in cultural context and extreme politeness. If you're already familiar with a Chinese dialect, you may be able to recognize some Japanese kanji more easily (though the pronunciation will be entirely different).

6. Hungarian

A Uralic language like Hungarian will differ from members of the Indo-European language family in several ways, including agglutination, multiple cases and free word order.

7. Finnish

Finnish may be easier to learn for people from certain linguistic backgrounds because many use agglutinative language principles that string together morphemes or root sounds.

The concept of vowel harmony and vowel sounds like "y" and "ö" will be especially challenging for native English speakers to master.

8. Basque

Basque is an incredibly difficult language to learn because an essential component of learning languages is finding diverse resources.

Basque is a complex language on its own, but the scarcity of immersion opportunities outside this secluded Spanish region makes learning the difficult language even more intimidating.

9. Navajo

Among Native American languages, Navajo is the most widely spoken. That being said, it is also one of the most difficult languages for students from any other native language background to learn.

Complex grammar rules and unique word structure made it an invaluable tool for the Allied Forces, who used Navajo "Windtalkers" to relay secret information during World War II.

10. Icelandic

Icelandic has multiple noun cases and verb conjugations, forming a unique syntax that can boggle the minds of people who have grown up speaking other languages. Native English speakers will also struggle with pronunciation since "j" makes a "yuh" sound, as in fjord (pronounced fee-yord).

10 Hardest Languages to Learn (for Native English Speakers)

According to the Foreign Service Institute, the following languages rank as the most difficult to learn for a native English speaker who is used to the structure, sounds and syntax of the Indo-European language family.

1. Hungarian

Hungarian is a Uralic language that earns the top spot for the hardest language to learn for English speakers.

This language is an absolute brain-teaser with an astounding 35 distinct cases, eight case suffixes and 14 vowels. This intricate grammar structure is likely not a big deal for native speakers but a diabolical word soup for your average English speaker.

2. Bulgarian

Apart from the Cyrillic alphabet and unique word order of other Slavic languages, Bulgarian also tacks on difficult-to-learn verb conjugations with diverse verb conjugations.

Many languages in the Slavic linguistic group may also pose a challenge for students who struggle with a Russian-like pronunciation or accent.

3. Serbian

Like other Slavic languages, Serbian uses an unfamiliar sentence structure and Cyrillic alphabet that may induce headaches for English speakers looking for an easy language to learn. Serbian is also a highly gendered language with complex variations of similar words based on mood and situation.

4. Albanian

Unlike romance languages, where many cognates (like-sounding words with similar meanings) are easy to remember, Albanian cognates don't always connect.

Furthermore, the complex grammar and sentence structure may leave you on an island as you learn since Albanian is not a widely spoken tongue.

5. Turkish

Turkish writing uses a script based on the Latin alphabet but it's are more closely related to other languages like Persian and Arabic. Although it is not the hardest language for English speakers to pick up, concepts like agglutination and vowel harmony make it a challenging new language for first-timers.

6. Farsi

To the untrained eye, written forms of Farsi and Arabic grammar seem similar, but the two are more different than they are alike.

Although Farsi uses Arabic script, it has four additional characters to describe purely Farsi sounds. The language is made even more difficult with pronunciation hurdles with long and short vowels.

7. Greek

Although the English language has adopted countless words from this classic dialect, Greek is still one of the most challenging to choose for learning a second language.

The language forms words with unfamiliar sounds and has few sister tongues among African, Asian or European languages, which can serve as linguistic baselines.

8. Russian

This East Slavic language is spoken across a vast expanse of Asia and Central Europe, with significant overlap between Czech, Bulgarian, Serbian and Polish words. Students who speak English as their first language will likely stumble when learning the Cyrillic alphabet.

9. Hindi

Hindi is the third-most spoken language in the world with over 600 million fluent speakers globally. However, it is considered a Category IV language for English speakers to learn. India's deep history and rich cultural context add to the already complex grammar.

10. Vietnamese

Apart from using a Latin alphabet, Vietnamese as far from English as any other Asian dialect. Like other tonal languages, pronunciation can take a sentence from eloquence to gibberish.

5 Easiest Languages to Learn*

*if your native language is English or one of the other Germanic languages

The following five languages land in Category I, meaning they are the easiest languages for English speakers to learn. Students from similar Indo-European languages with structures similar to English grammar may also benefit from this list when looking for a new language to learn.

  1. Spanish
  2. Dutch
  3. Swedish
  4. Norwegian
  5. Portuguese
Now That's Unofficial

It's not an exaggeration to say that America is one of the most diverse melting pots of culture and languages in world history. Although most native speakers prefer English, the country has never selected an official language. This is partly due to the 300+ languages spoken across all the states and territories.

