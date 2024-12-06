We Say 'Once in a Blue Moon' But Blue Moons Aren't That Rare

The origins of "once in a blue moon" connect to the lunar cycles and a particular kind of full moon. Typically, each calendar month has one full moon, but every so often — about once every two or three years — a second full moon appears within a single month.

This second full moon is a “blue moon.” However, it's important to note the moon doesn't actually turn the color blue.

Advertisement

There are some theories that English speakers might have used the term "blue moon" to describe something so unusual it seemed almost supernatural or contrary to nature.

Is a Blue Moon the Rarest Moon?

A blue moon is not the rarest moon. A blue moon makes an appearance every two or three years, but a super blue moon is even rarer. A super blue moon is a cross between a blue moon, which happens when there are two full moons in a month, and a supermoon, when the moon appears larger than it usually does.

According to NASA, "The combination of these two special full moons, making for a 'super blue moon,' occurs about every 10 years, on average — though the time between any two occurrences can vary from two months to two decades or more."