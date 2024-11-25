Why We Say 'Break a Leg' Instead of 'Good Luck'

By: Ada Tseng  |  Nov 25, 2024
You performer friends will thank you for telling them to break a leg even though you want the opposite to happen. Matt Henry Gunther / Getty Images

Have you ever been about to perform, only to have someone tell you to break a leg? That might sound strange — or even a bit harsh. After all, who wants a debilitating injury right before stepping on stage?

But in the theater world, it's one of those catch phrases that sounds like one thing but actually signals the opposite. It's a way of wishing someone good luck.

Let's explore where "break a leg" came from, what it means and how people use it today.

  1. What Does 'Break a Leg' Mean?
  2. Theories Surrounding the Origins of 'Break a Leg'
  3. How to Use 'Break a Leg' in Everyday Conversation

What Does 'Break a Leg' Mean?

"Break a leg" is a playful way of saying: "I hope you do great."

You can say it to an actor or singer before a performance, as well as in everyday conversation to encourage anyone who is about to undertake a challenge. For example, you could say it to a student taking a big exam or a friend interviewing for a job.

Theories Surrounding the Origins of 'Break a Leg'

The origins how the term originated are mysterious, with a few popular theories explaining how it became associated with encouragement.

One explanation links it to superstitions that were more prevalent in the early days of theater. People believed that saying "good luck" directly was actually considered bad luck, or jinxing the good luck. Some even believed that saying "good luck" directly might attract evil spirits.

So when someone says the opposite, "break a leg," they’re actually wishing a performer the opposite: good luck.

Some think the phrase comes from the German phrase "Hals-und Beinbruch," which translates to "neck and leg break" and also meant "good luck" in the theater world.

Breaking the Leg Line

There's another potential link to early American theater history. Some think the phrase "break a leg" refers to crossing the "leg line" on stage.

This was an invisible line separating the main stage from the wings, where actors would wait to go on stage. When a performer crossed this line, they were officially visible to the audience and part of the show.

During vaudeville times, when some acts would get pulled if there wasn't enough time, it wasn't until the actors crossed that "leg line" that they would get paid. So they needed to "break a leg (line)" to make a living.

John Wilkes Booth

And lastly, darker theory links the catch phrase to John Wilkes Booth. The actor-turned-assassin who killed President Lincoln wrote in his diary that he broke his leg while fleeing from the murder.

Though this connection is considered a stretch in popular etymology, "breaking a leg" would refer to Booth jumping from the presidential box in the audience onto the stage after committing the crime. Somehow, this doesn't seem like a great way to wish someone luck.

How to Use 'Break a Leg' in Everyday Conversation

Here are some examples of how you might hear it used in life.

  1. Before a performance: When a friend is about to perform in a play, you might say, “Break a leg!” to wish them a great show.
  2. In sports or competition: If a friend is running a race, you might say, "Break a leg out there!" This use carries the same meaning: You hope for their success and wish them luck.
  3. Before a job interview: Suppose someone is about to go in for an important interview; you could say, “Break a leg!” as a way to encourage them.

Next time someone tells you to break a leg, remember: They're actually hoping for a well-earned win, a perfect score, a job offer or a full house waiting to applaud your incredible performance.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

