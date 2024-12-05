When Talking About a Pipe Dream, What Are People Smoking?

By: Talon Homer  |  Dec 5, 2024
For family-friendly reasons, this is not the kind of pipe referred to in the famous expression. Holger Leue / Getty Images

Let's dive into a term that describes something wildly imaginative but, well, a bit unrealistic: a pipe dream. If you've ever had an idea that feels amazing but probably isn't going to happen, you've had a pipe dream. But where does this expression come from, and what does it mean?

"Pipe dream" conjures images of lofty fantasies that are out of reach. But there's a deeper story here, one that goes back to a very different kind of pipe than what's commonplace today.

Here, we'll dig into the meaning, origins and uses of this fascinating phrase to understand why it resonates with us — especially when we're dreaming big, albeit a little too far from what's realistic.

Contents
  1. 'Just a Pipe Dream' Meaning
  2. Origins of the Phrase
  3. 3 Examples of 'Pipe Dream' in Everyday Conversation

'Just a Pipe Dream' Meaning

A pipe dream is a hope, idea or plan that's unrealistic or unlikely to happen. Imagine a fantasy that sounds amazing in theory but has very little chance of coming true.

When someone refers to an idea as "just a pipe dream," they're suggesting that it's more about wishful thinking than an achievable goal. In other words, it's a dream that's fun to think about but doesn't stand up to scrutiny.

The meaning of a pipe dream often suggests a separation between fantasy and reality. Many people love entertaining these ideas; after all, who hasn't enjoyed a bit of daydreaming about something wildly ambitious?

But without practical steps or solid plans, pipe dreams tend to stay in the imagination, like beautiful ideas just out of reach.

Origins of the Phrase

The origin of "pipe dream" has a surprising link to opium, a substance historically smoked in specific types of pipes. In the 19th century, opium was commonly used in Europe and the Americas.

While smoking an opium pipe, people could experience vivid, otherworldly hallucinations, often filled with extraordinary fantasies. They felt real in the moment, but once the effect faded, the grand visions dissolved, leaving only the real world behind.

poppies
Opium came from poppy plants such as these.
Jacky Parker Photography / Getty Images

This connection to opium use gave rise to the term "pipe dream." People began calling overly ambitious or unrealistic ideas "pipe dreams" because, like those visions brought on by the opium pipe, they were disconnected from what could actually happen.

The phrase stuck, and over time, it evolved to capture a sense of wistful dreaming: an idea that may sound appealing in theory but isn't grounded in what's possible.

3 Examples of 'Pipe Dream' in Everyday Conversation

"Pipe dream" is one of those phrases that shows up whenever people talk about big ideas that might be fun but are ultimately impractical. Here are some ways you might hear it in everyday conversation.

  1. Career goals: "One day, I'd love to be a world-famous singer, but that might be just a pipe dream." Here, someone recognizes the clear gap between their fantasy and the harsh truth of making it in a competitive industry.
  2. Vacation plans: "I've always wanted to spend a whole season traveling around a Turkish town and learning about their culture, but that might just be a pipe dream." People often say things like this when they want something grand but don't see a realistic way to make it happen.
  3. Cold weather escapes: "Lounging in a beach house in the middle of winter is my favorite pipe dream when the weather has called for extra layers and hot chocolate." Even if it's just a daydream, thinking about warm weather can be a fun escape for the duration of the season.

In each of these cases, the phrase captures the fun, hopeful side of imagining a different reality — even if we know, deep down, that the fantasy might stay just that.

So, next time you catch yourself dreaming big, remember that while it might be just a pipe dream, the joy of imagining can be just as satisfying as reaching the goal itself!.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

Now That's Different

If you lived in medieval times, you may have also heard the similarly sounding phrase "pipdream," from Old English. Despite the linguistic connection, this phrase has no tie to drugs and instead means "music played by a pipe instrument." Over the years, this version of the phrase has fallen out of popularity compared to the modern pipe dream.

