When Talking About a Pipe Dream, What Are People Smoking?

" " For family-friendly reasons, this is not the kind of pipe referred to in the famous expression. Holger Leue / Getty Images

Let's dive into a term that describes something wildly imaginative but, well, a bit unrealistic: a pipe dream. If you've ever had an idea that feels amazing but probably isn't going to happen, you've had a pipe dream. But where does this expression come from, and what does it mean?

"Pipe dream" conjures images of lofty fantasies that are out of reach. But there's a deeper story here, one that goes back to a very different kind of pipe than what's commonplace today.

Here, we'll dig into the meaning, origins and uses of this fascinating phrase to understand why it resonates with us — especially when we're dreaming big, albeit a little too far from what's realistic.