A Look at 'Silver Lining' Sayings (and 'Silver Linings Playbook')

" " These women could be sad about aging, but they choose to see the silver lining of the wisdom and joy they've had the opportunity to garner over all the years. Kohei Hara / Getty Images

Ever hear someone say, "Look on the bright side!" when you're feeling down? They're talking about finding a "silver lining," an expression we use when we want to see the positive aspect of a challenging situation, often included in the longer phrase "Every cloud has it's silver lining."

This idiom encourages us to look for the good, even when life's clouds make things seem gray. But why do we call it a "silver lining" and not something else, like a "gold ray"?

Advertisement

The phrase "silver lining" has its roots in the idea that, even on the gloomiest days, there's a glimmer of brightness if you look closely. Clouds might seem dark and heavy on the surface, but if sunlight hits them just right, you'll spot a silvery outline around the edges. like those silver-edged clouds, every tough situation contains something positive — if you're willing to look for it.