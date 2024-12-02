Benefit of the Doubt: Meaning, Origins and Everyday Examples

" " Giving someone a chance to show they're right when you think they're wrong is an example of giving the benefit of the doubt. Kosamtu / Getty Images

You may have heard the phrase "benefit of the doubt" tossed around when people are accused of things without solid proof or when someone decides to think the best of a person in a tricky situation. But what does it actually mean, and where did it come from?

"Benefit of the doubt" is more than just a way to talk about being kind or giving people a fair shot; it's a powerful tool for promoting understanding and respect in everyday conversations.

By offering someone the benefit of the doubt, you're making a choice to assume their intentions are good, even if things seem uncertain or suspicious. So, let’s take a closer look at what this phrase really means, where it comes from, and how you can use it!